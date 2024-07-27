Confirmed XI: Yoro & Amass start in defence; Collyer & Casemiro in midfield; Amad & Hojlund in attack against Arsenal

Manchester United face Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California in the first match of the USA leg of the pre-season tour tonight. Erik ten Hag has a bigger squad than he had for the first two matches of pre-season against Rosenborg and Rangers.

United lost 1-0 to Rosenborg in Norway but beat Rangers 2-0 at Murrayfield last Saturday which also saw new summer signing Leny Yoro make his debut for United – playing well for the club and getting used to the pace of things in the English game. This match will be a good test for him.

United will be missing the players who made the latter stages of Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer, which is understandable with the club allowing those players some extra time to recover from a busy season and a busy summer, which seems to be a good decision by the club.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Yoro, Maguire, Amass;

Casemiro, Collyer;

Amad, Mount, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Heaton, Vitek; Bennett, Evans, Fish, Murray; Eriksen, Fletcher, Hannibal, McTominay, Oyedele, Scanlon; Antony, Sancho, Wheatley

Arsenal

Hein;

White, Heaven, Timber, Zinchenko;

Jorginho, Nwaneri, Odegaard;

Trossard, Nelson, Jesus

Substitutes

Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Nichols, Kiwior, Relik, Rosiak, Salah, Gower, Bieira, Martinelli, Sagoe Jr, Havertz, Nketiah

United will face Real Betis at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California in the early hours of Thursday morning before travelling to the East Coast of the country to face Liverpool at the Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, North Carolina before travelling back to Manchester.

This pre-season will be a little shorter than the past pre-season tours with United facing Manchester City to contest the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday 10 August prior to opening the season at Old Trafford in the Premier League on the following Friday against Fulham.

Ten Hag and United have made many changes already this summer, at this stage of the summer, the majority of the changes have been to the coaching staff and the hierarchy of the club, which seems to have given United a sustainable plan for the coming season and beyond, which is great.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...