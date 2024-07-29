Manchester United agree personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui who could become the clubs third summer signing – reports

United look to be strengthening the defence in good stead this summer

29 July 2024 editor Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United agree personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui who could become the clubs third summer signing – reports

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui, according to reports. It has been reported that a deal would be worth around £20 million for the 26-year-old Moroccan international who was wanted by West Ham United.

It is stated in the report that it will be a £15 million fee for the defender with £5 million in add-ons, which seems normal in the days of modern football. It will rest on United selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka though, with some interest in the United defender this summer, which could mean is deal is done.

United need to strengthen the defence this summer as nearly every defensive player has a spell on the sidelines through injury last season, which resulted in Erik ten Hag utilising youth players in the defensive line, which was good for the individual players but did not favour in the form of results.

The Old Trafford club has been rejuvenated this summer with changes to the coaching staff and the hierarchy of the club, which can only be a good thing after almost two decades of stagnation under the Glazer ownership with no real direction being taken by the club – which seems to have changed.

West Ham had agreed personal terms with Mazraoui last week but hopes of signing the player were dashed so it seems that United have swooped in to tempt the player to the Theatre of Dreams to reunite with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who he has worked with before.

It will be good for the club to have players that will fit the direction of the club, not to mention the playing style, also giving comparative cover for right-back Diogo Dalot, who spent a lot of last season playing in the left-back role – which he can do, but it is not his favoured position.

United have made two signings already this summer; Joshua Zirkzee, who arrived from Bologna and Leny Yoro, who arrived from Lille. There are many players currently linked to the Old Trafford club with United seemingly trying to add many players who will strengthen the club.

However, these things do not happen very quickly which makes supporters of the club moan about the timely transition of a transfer taking place. It would seem that United are very active in the market and are now able to deal with more than one transfer at a time – incoming and outgoing.

Written by Paul

