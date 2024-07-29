Manchester United Pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite: Latest Summer Transfer Update

Manchester United could still be seeking to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer. It was reported earlier in the summer that United had identified the Everton defender as a player they would like to sign this summer. Two bids have resulted in a stalemate regarding a deal.

Everton want to get £70 million for the 22-year-old if they are to sell him this summer but with finances operating against them, they may need to think about a deal to avoid turning the player against them. United offered him £160,000 per week, a wage he wants from Everton now.

It was reported that United and Branthwaite agreed on personal terms earlier in the summer, which would put the player on £160,000 per week at the Old Trafford club but the fee with Everton still needed to be agreed at the time – which still has not been agreed. United still needs to strengthen.

A move for the defender may not happen with United and Everton not currently in negotiation, at least according to Fabrizio Romano. Everton have brought in a new defender though with Lyon defender Jake O’Brien undergoing a medical at Goodison Park on Monday.

There are no suggestions that O’Brien will replaced Branthwaite this summer because United and Everton are understood to be far off in the valuation of the player with United unwilling to pay £70 million for the 22-year-old this summer – that is an inflated fee for an English player in my opinion.

Branthwaite was said to be keen on a move to Manchester the summer but a new deal at Everton has also been offered to the player but he wants the Toffees to match the £160,000 per week that United were willing to offer him – which would break the clubs wage ladder and cause problems for them.

United may need to strike in the transfer market again this summer after the injury to Leny Yoro, the clubs second summer signing, who suffered the injury against Arsenal on Saturday night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is not yet known how long he could be out of action for.

United also retain interest in Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich this summer. No concrete move has been made as yet with many reports suggesting that the 24-year-old would like to sign for United this time, but no deal seems to be on the cards with United’s valuation lower than Bayern’s.

Written by Paul

