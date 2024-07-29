Manchester United Pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite: Latest Summer Transfer Update

£70 million is the fee Everton require but United do not value him that much

29 July 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United Pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite: Latest Summer Transfer Update

Manchester United could still be seeking to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer. It was reported earlier in the summer that United had identified the Everton defender as a player they would like to sign this summer. Two bids have resulted in a stalemate regarding a deal.

Everton want to get £70 million for the 22-year-old if they are to sell him this summer but with finances operating against them, they may need to think about a deal to avoid turning the player against them. United offered him £160,000 per week, a wage he wants from Everton now.

It was reported that United and Branthwaite agreed on personal terms earlier in the summer, which would put the player on £160,000 per week at the Old Trafford club but the fee with Everton still needed to be agreed at the time – which still has not been agreed. United still needs to strengthen.

A move for the defender may not happen with United and Everton not currently in negotiation, at least according to Fabrizio Romano. Everton have brought in a new defender though with Lyon defender Jake O’Brien undergoing a medical at Goodison Park on Monday.

There are no suggestions that O’Brien will replaced Branthwaite this summer because United and Everton are understood to be far off in the valuation of the player with United unwilling to pay £70 million for the 22-year-old this summer – that is an inflated fee for an English player in my opinion.

Branthwaite was said to be keen on a move to Manchester the summer but a new deal at Everton has also been offered to the player but he wants the Toffees to match the £160,000 per week that United were willing to offer him – which would break the clubs wage ladder and cause problems for them.

United may need to strike in the transfer market again this summer after the injury to Leny Yoro, the clubs second summer signing, who suffered the injury against Arsenal on Saturday night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is not yet known how long he could be out of action for.

United also retain interest in Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich this summer. No concrete move has been made as yet with many reports suggesting that the 24-year-old would like to sign for United this time, but no deal seems to be on the cards with United’s valuation lower than Bayern’s.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2216 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Ratings: Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen both impressed in pre-season defeat to Atletico; Fred sent off

30 July 2022 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Ratings: Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen both impressed in pre-season defeat to Atletico; Fred sent off

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in their penultimate pre-season match of the summer at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway. United had more than a few chances to open the scoring in […]

First Team

Confirmed XI: Ten Hag’s team to face Palace for the second time this week is revealed! Are Varane, Reguilon, Amrabat and Hojlund starting?

30 September 2023 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ten Hag’s team to face Palace for the second time this week is revealed! Are Varane, Reguilon, Amrabat and Hojlund starting?

Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to the Theatre of Dreams once again on Saturday in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side beat Roy Hodgson’s team 3-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup […]

Feature

Player Ratings: United terrible in 6-1 mauling; Martial sent off, Lamela a cheat – United deserved what they got

4 October 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Player Ratings: United terrible in 6-1 mauling; Martial sent off, Lamela a cheat – United deserved what they got

Manchester United were absolutely destroyed by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford with another 6-1 scoreline. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be mortified with the performance of his team, which was nothing to write home about. United […]