Manchester United make transfer U-Turn after Leny Yoro injury against Arsenal

Manchester United have made a transfer U-Turn after new summer signing Leny Yoro suffered an injury in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday evening. The 18-year-old was United’s second summer signing of the Ineos era.

The teenager was courted by Real Madrid this summer but Lille liked United’s offer for the defender, resulting in United beating the Spanish club to sign the Frenchman. He is expected to play a major role in Erik ten Hag’s side this coming season, which will be very exciting for him and United.

Yoro, 18 was brought off in the Arsenal match before half time, a match which also saw striker Rasmus Hojlund succumb to injury. However, the injury of the Frenchman has not yet been confirmed but Ten Hag is concerned it could be for a lengthly spell, according to reports.

Harry Maguire was one of the players who was mooted regarding a potential exit from the club this summer, which was rife last summer too with a potential move to West Ham United, which never transpired. The 31-year-old wanted to prove himself and played regularly, there were injuries though.

United needed to make sales this summer, in order to bring in new players and Maguire was one of the players that was to be sold. However, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has reported that Maguire would not be leaving the club this summer. Maguire has spoken about a transfer, saying:

“Unless the club tell me I’m up for sale, or I’m not wanted there anymore, then everything I’ve heard and the action that I’ve been shown from the club [is that I’m] part of the future.”

If Yoro’s injury does turn out to be a bad one, it is likely that Maguire will be kept at the club to partner Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans and even Victor Lindelof if he is not sold. United have been interested in a number of central defenders so far this summer, nothing more transpiring.

Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite seems to be staying put at the Merseyside club, unless United meet the valuation Everton have placed on him, or the club lowers that valuation. Matthijs de Ligt is another player United are interested in, but Bayern Munich’s valuation is very high.

Written by Paul

