Manchester United ‘working to reach agreement’ to sign midfielder who is a free agent this summer

United have been linked to the Frenchman on numerous occasions but a deal has never been done

Manchester United are reportedly working on trying to reach an agreement with out of contract French midfielder Adrian Rabiot this summer. The Frenchman, 29, has been linked to the Old Trafford club on numerous occasions but United have never signed him.

It could be the same thing summer as journalists do link players to club in a spectacular way – doing so each and every summer then write numerous articles about United eventually missing out on the player – which is why I personally believe that there is nothing solid here – but I could be wrong.

The Frenchman, 29 has won five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France, five Coupe de la Ligue and four Trophée des Champions whilst at Paris Saint-Germain, adding a Serie A title, two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana whilst playing for Juventus – seemingly a serial winner as a player.

At youth international level for France U19, he was a runner-up in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship, winning the UEFA Nations League at senior level and was a runner-up in the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar – so what he has achieved at club level he has achieved internationally.

It has been reported through CaughtOffside that United have held talks with Rabiot and his mother over a move this summer. Also the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Galatasaray have also been in contact over the potential of the player signing for them.

Once again United are in the mix for a player, they have reportedly been interested in before and ending up missing out on him. Whether that was through United actually missing out or lazy journalism, we may never know. That said, United are seeking to sign a midfielder this summer.

Last season at Juventus, Rabiot made a total of 35 appearances playing in Serie A and the Copa Italia, scoring five goals and three assists. He is a central midfielder and seems to be a physical player who is tall, strong and elegant on his left foot – which could be a bonus for United.

The only real problems I can see regarding Rabiot are his age – 29 – he is four years older than the age limitation of 25 which Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to have brought to the club. The other is the signing on fee and his mothers commission on the deal, which could be costly for United.

