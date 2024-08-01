Confirmed XI: Rashford, Amad, Sancho, Eriksen, Casemiro & McTominay start against Real Betis

Manchester United take on Real Betis at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego tonight which is their second pre-season match in the USA, and the penultimate, the fourth match of pre-season which will soon see the players return to Manchester to prepare to face Manchester City.

United have lost 1-0 to Rosenborg, beaten Rangers 2-0 and lost to Arsenal 2-1 at the SoFi Stadium at the weekend, winning 4-3 on penalties. It is a new era for United with a new coaching team and footballing men in the hierarchy of the club making the decisions. A direction at last?

Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro were both injured against Arsenal. The Danish international was back in training on Wednesday, which means he could be back in contention to face the Spanish side. Yoro, on the other hand, will be missing for some time with a possible fractured metatarsal.

Manchester United

Heaton;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Amass;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Amad, McTominay, Sancho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Onana, Mee; Evans, Fish, Murray; Collyer, Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather Mount, Oyedele, Scanlon; Antony, Wheatley

Real Betis

Rui Silva;

Bellerin, Llorente, Mendy, Perraud;

Ruibal, Altimira, Roca, Losada;

Avila, Rodri

Substitutes

Sierra, Juanmi, Flores, Fekir, Cardoso, Fernandez, Moreno, Bartra, Adrian, Carvalho, Fornals, Garcia, Sabaly, Viaites

United’s pre-season tour this summer has been largely positive with the business end of the summer coming and United still needing to be active in the transfer market, especially in the defensive ranks with strengthening still needed, especially in the central defensive positions.

United also need to strengthen the attack and the midfield to have a squad capable of challenging the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and even Chelsea in the new season, seeking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League once again.

Erik ten Hag has done a good job this summer in restructuring his coaching team for the new season with some big names joining the club, particularly Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has returned almost twenty years after he departed. But the footballing hierarchy of the club is a breath of fresh air too.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...