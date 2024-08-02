27-year-old midfielder has reportedly agreed personal terms this summer – reports

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reportedly agreed personal terms with Turkish side Galatasaray, at least according to Turkish news site Sabah. United will be seeking to offload a number of players this summer, McTominay being one of those so the club can rebuild.

McTominay, 27 has been linked with Premier League side Fulham so far this summer with the London club recently putting in a second bid of £20 million, which is likely to be rejected by the Old Trafford club, who value the player a lot more than that. United have to pay high fees for players all the time.

McTominay has played for United for 22 years, joining the academy back in 2002, working his way up to U18 and U21 football before making his first team debut in the 2016/17 under the management of Jose Mourinho. He has also played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

The 27-year-old Scotland international has a contract at the Old Trafford club which will expire in the summer of 2025, although a one-year option would be placed on the table to extend that until the summer of 2026, but United seemingly want to sell the player this summer, which I understand.

McTominay has made a total of 252 appearances for United, scoring 29 goals and eight assists for the club at first team level. At U21 level, he made 28 appearances, scoring three goals. McTominay is a great player to have at the club, despite not being a star, but he has performed well each time.

The 2023/24 season was the best for McTominay, not just ending the season by lifting the Emirates FA Cup after United beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley, but because he scored ten goals and three assists from 43 appearances, which will have raised his value at the Old Trafford club.

It is a shame that United will be selling a player who has done all he can do for the club he plays for, but not everything lasts forever and players must leave the club for pastures new when their time at the club has come to an end. In fairness, I respect McTominay for proving his value to the haters.

McTominay will be a big loss to United but if it helps United move into a much better direction, it will be for the better as United need to strengthen key areas this summer and after the terrible regime of the Glazer family, United now need to sell in order to buy and find success again with the club.

Written by Paul

