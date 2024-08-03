Confirmed XI: Sancho, Rashford, Amad & Mount lead the line against Liverpool; Collyer and Amass both start too!

Manchester United face Liverpool at the Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina this evening. It is the final pre-season match for United this summer before the competitive fixtures commence, starting with the FA Community Shield clash with Manchester City next weekend.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking to beat Liverpool in their final pre-season match which has seen them lose 1-0 to Rosenborg, beat Rangers 2-0, lose 2-1 to Arsenal, but won on penalties then beat Real Betis 3-2 in the final match on the west coast of the United States of America.

Ten Hag has lost the liked of Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro this summer with the pair out for six weeks and three months respectively, which is going to be a big loss for United at the start of the season. United do not have the players that played in the latter stages of international tournaments.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Evans, Amass;

Collyer, Casemiro;

Amad, Mount, Rashford;

Sancho

Substitutes

Heaton, Vitek; Bennett, Fish, Murray; Eriksen, Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, McTominay, Oyedele, Scanlon; Antony, Wheatley

Liverpool

Kelleher;

Bradley, Konaté, Quansah, Tsimikas;

Jones, Gravenberch;

Salah, Elliott, Carvalho;

Jota

Substitutes

Jaros, Endo, Bajcetic, Chambers, Phillips, Doak, Van Den Berg, Morton, Blair, Stephenson, Nyoni

United have endured a tough pre-season tour which has seen them play in Trondheim in Norway, Edinburgh in Scotland, Inglewood in California, San Diego in California and now in Columbia, South Carolina. It has been good for fitness levels, despite the injuries sustained.

The good thing about the pre-season tour this summer is that many of the talented youth players at the club have had a chance to play with first team players this summer, seeing what it will be like to play for the first team week in and week out. This is the best part of pre-season.

Harry Amass, Will Fish, Sam Murray, Toby Collyer, Jack Fletcher, Sam Mather, Maxi Oyedele, James Scanlon and Ethan Wheatley have all been given some great minutes on the pitch, which is going to see them through this next season in their bid to break into the first team in the foreseeable future.

