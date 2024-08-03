Confirmed XI: Sancho, Rashford, Amad & Mount lead the line against Liverpool; Collyer and Amass both start too!

United will be seeking to beat their North West rivals on the East Coast of the United States of America

3 August 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Sancho, Rashford, Amad & Mount lead the line against Liverpool; Collyer and Amass both start too!

Manchester United face Liverpool at the Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina this evening. It is the final pre-season match for United this summer before the competitive fixtures commence, starting with the FA Community Shield clash with Manchester City next weekend.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking to beat Liverpool in their final pre-season match which has seen them lose 1-0 to Rosenborg, beat Rangers 2-0, lose 2-1 to Arsenal, but won on penalties then beat Real Betis 3-2 in the final match on the west coast of the United States of America.

Ten Hag has lost the liked of Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro this summer with the pair out for six weeks and three months respectively, which is going to be a big loss for United at the start of the season. United do not have the players that played in the latter stages of international tournaments.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Evans, Amass;

Collyer, Casemiro;

Amad, Mount, Rashford;

Sancho

Substitutes

Heaton, Vitek; Bennett, Fish, Murray; Eriksen, Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, McTominay, Oyedele, Scanlon; Antony, Wheatley

Liverpool

Kelleher;

Bradley, Konaté, Quansah, Tsimikas;

Jones, Gravenberch;

Salah, Elliott, Carvalho;

Jota

Substitutes

Jaros, Endo, Bajcetic, Chambers, Phillips, Doak, Van Den Berg, Morton, Blair, Stephenson, Nyoni

United have endured a tough pre-season tour which has seen them play in Trondheim in Norway, Edinburgh in Scotland, Inglewood in California, San Diego in California and now in Columbia, South Carolina. It has been good for fitness levels, despite the injuries sustained.

The good thing about the pre-season tour this summer is that many of the talented youth players at the club have had a chance to play with first team players this summer, seeing what it will be like to play for the first team week in and week out. This is the best part of pre-season.

Harry Amass, Will Fish, Sam Murray, Toby Collyer, Jack Fletcher, Sam Mather, Maxi Oyedele, James Scanlon and Ethan Wheatley have all been given some great minutes on the pitch, which is going to see them through this next season in their bid to break into the first team in the foreseeable future.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2221 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Confirmed XI: Martial, Rashford, Fernandes and Mata lead the line; Pogba not involved against West Brom

21 November 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Martial, Rashford, Fernandes and Mata lead the line; Pogba not involved against West Brom

This evening, Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the final international break of 2020, welcoming West Bromwich Albion back to Old Trafford after they were relegated at the end of the 2017/18 […]

First Team

Daniel James to get a new contract and be loaned away from Manchester United next season – reports

7 June 2020 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Daniel James to get a new contract and be loaned away from Manchester United next season – reports

Manchester United could offer Daniel James a new contract at the Old Trafford club, a year after signing him from Swansea City, then loan him out for the 2020/21 season, according to reports. The 22-year-old […]

First Team

Manchester United to axe Cristiano Ronaldo, giving in to his demands – reports

6 July 2022 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United to axe Cristiano Ronaldo, giving in to his demands – reports

Manchester United have reportedly accepted that they will lose Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to a report by Neil Custis of The Sun. The 37-year-old Portuguese international has spent the last three days away from […]