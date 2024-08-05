Manchester United will be present in Madrid for apparent ‘game changing’ transfer negotiations

Manchester United have started their bid to rebuild the club after Sir Jim Ratcliffe took a minority share at the club and rejuvenated the executive staff at the club with Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and other coming in to create a change or era to get United on the road to success again.

Alongside coaching changes this season which has seen Ruud van Nistelrooy return to the club, United have made two summer signings with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro – the latter is now on the sidelines after becoming injured in the pre-season clash with Arsenal in the USA.

United are continuing to get deals sorted this summer with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich with a bid made for the duo last week which was reportedly rejected. A second bid is said to be imminent, which could be enough for United to get two more players in.

It is suggested that when United succeed with bids for de Ligt and Mazraoui they will turn their attentions to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan is a top priority for Erik ten Hag this summer and United retain their interest in the player, despite the rumours circulating.

United will obviously need to stay within budget, which will mean departures this summer, which has been expected. In the midst of the summer transfer window, United have a huge opportunity today as they prepare to join some world heavyweight clubs at the TransferRoom summit in Madrid.

United will join hundreds of clubs and a selection of top agencies from around the world at the organisations Deal Day event where Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus will all be in attendance. Today could be the day where United advance in some negotiations.

Jonas Ankersen, the CEO of TransferRoom, has already given some insight into the Deal Day event in Madrid, highlighting the significance of the event, with time being precious during the summer transfer window, which will come to an end on the 30 August 2024. Ankersen said:

“In the summer transfer window time is precious. This is the opportunity for clubs and agents to hold weeks’ worth of transfer talks on a global scale in just one day. Every handshake could seal a game-changing move. “Clubs and agents will hold direct negotiations through a series of one-to-one meetings and expand their network with exclusive networking opportunities at a pivotal time, so they can get ahead of the competition and get deals done fast.”

TransferRoom is a transfer market place which has more than 700+ clubs worldwide from over 100 leagues in more than 60 countries can network with over 500 trusted agencies and gain ground in transfer negotiation. It aims to provide decision-makers with in-depth information and needs.

TransferRoom offers messaging between clubs and agencies and specific targeting will involve players being pitched to clubs who are looking for specific talents – which seems to great way to conduct business in a secure and in-depth system which offers analysis in players too.

United could be set for a good day of business in Madrid with face-to-face meetings between executives of clubs and agencies in a bid to find the players the club needs to make this new era of the club successful. It looks like Manchester United have levelled up in transfer negotiation.

