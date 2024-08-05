Chido Obi-Martin ‘set for Manchester United medical’ after ‘magnificent’ offer from the club

The teenage striker scored 32 goals and three assists in 18 U18 Premier League appearances last season

5 August 2024 editor Academy, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Chido Obi-Martin ‘set for Manchester United medical’ after ‘magnificent’ offer from the club

Manchester United academy target Chido Obi-Martin, 16, is set to ‘undergo a medical’ with the club this week according to sources of Football Insider. A full agreement has allegedly been settled after the 16-year-old accepted what their sources said was a ‘magnificent’ offer by United.

It has also been said that Obi-Martin agreed terms with Arsenal but opted to leave as United offered him a better pathway into first team football. The Danish centre-forward had held talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta but the club was unwilling to fast-track him through their set-up.

United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has personally held direct talks with the 16-year-old and was said to be a key player in the centre-forward opting to sign for United this summer. It has been stated that Bayern Munich also submitted an offer for the teenager, which was unsuccessful.

The 16-year-old has made 20 appearances for Arsenal in the U18 Premier League, 18 of those appearances in the 2023/24 season, scoring 32 goals and three assists. He has also played three times in the UEFA Youth League, twice in the Premier League 2 and once in the FA Youth Cup.

Obi-Martin will turn 17 on the 29 November 2024 which could see him then offered a professional contract at the Old Trafford club, which could then see him tested at U21 level, as he clearly has excelled at U18 level, with further tests at first team level possible at United.

In the past, the phrase ‘if they are good enough, they are old enough’ has rung true from the Busby Babes to Fergie’s Fledglings and it will only be a matter of time before more youth players at United have followed in similar footsteps to those of Kobbie Mainoo, as he has done recently.

Obi-Martin hit the headlines back in November 2023 when he scored ten goals in a 14-3 U16 victory over Liverpool then did more damage at U18 level with four goals against both Crystal Palace and Fulham, five against West Ham United and the first seven in a 9-0 rout against Norwich City.

it looks like United will be signing a very talented striker in Chido Obi-Martin but despite the talent he has shown so far in his early career, there will be many warning signs, especially at United with recent academy striker Charlie McNeill, who had scored many goals but didn’t make the grade.

Written by Paul

