Manchester United ‘increasingly confident’ of securing two more summer signings

Manchester United are ‘increasingly confident’ of securing a double signing from Bayern Munich this summer. Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have been linked to United this summer, the former for much longer than the latter with United aiming to strengthen the defence.

United have already signed Leny Yoro for the defence this summer, but an injury sustained on the pre-season tour of the USA has left him having surgery which will keep him out of action for about three months – leading to United needing to sign another central defender this summer.

This report has bene given by Fabrizio Romano, who spoke to GiveMeSport. It means that United will have another central defender to partner with Lisandro Martinez whilst Yoro is recovering from surgery and working to make himself available again, which should be later this year.

United obviously have Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans plus some of the talented players from the academy to increase the numbers for at least the first part of the new season. United also needed another right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka up for sale this summer.

Romano has reported that both de Ligt and Mazraoui have agreed personal terms with United this summer, agreeing to five-year contracts with de Ligt waiting for this to happen since June and Mazraoui waiting since last month for this transfer to gain pace. United seem to be doing business.

United now need to agree to a fee with Bayern Munich to get the transfers completed, which may have happened when both clubs were in Madrid for the TransferRoom summit on Monday – or maybe negotiations have continued and the small factors of the transfers are being ironed out.

United should be able to start the new Premier League season in good stead with a severely strengthened defence, providing that no other players are sold this summer. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia should both have more availability this season. Romano, speaking to GiveMeSport said:

“The negotiation is ongoing between Manchester United and Bayern, and they [United] already had a bid rejected, but they are increasingly confident because they have an agreement with both players, for a five-year contract plus option for both of them, and they absolutely want to join Manchester United. “De Ligt has been waiting since June, and Mazraoui’s agreement was reached in July, so both players are giving total priority to Manchester United.”

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...