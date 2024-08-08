£30 million price tag placed on Manchester United midfield target this summer – reports

Manchester United target Sander Berge could cost £30 million if Burnley get their own way. The Championship club, who were relegated last season under the management of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, have tried to price Berge out of a move this summer.

It is a massive amount of money for a player who has played for two teams who have struggled in the Premier League, playing for Sheffield United and Burnley between 2020 and now – both teams ending up being relegated from the English top flight in that time, one of them twice.

Of course, it is not the fault of one player for relegations but it does not look that great for the particular player. But that said, Berge is a full international for Norway with 46 caps and one goal for his country since making his international debut back in 2017 so there is something in him.

United seem to be after a number of players this summer, obviously with first choice players for positions and those on a reserve list should they not be able to get their initial targets, which seems to be the case here with United walking away from the Manual Ugarte negotiations this summer.

It has been reported that United have made contact with Burnley for the services of Berge this summer, also contacting the representatives of the player. It is also suggested that after their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley would be willing to sell Sander Berge this summer.

Berge signed for Burnley from Sheffield United for a mere £12 million in the summer of 2023, signing for the Blades in the summer of 2020 for £22 million – a considerable loss for the Sheffield club. Now Burnley seem to want to make an £18 million profit. United would pay £20 million for Berge.

The 26-year-old is contracted at Burnley until the summer of 2027 and made 40 appearances, scoring two goals and two assists for his club last season in all competitions. Berge has played for five clubs in his career; Asker, Valerenga, Genk, Sheffield United and Burnley.

The Norwegian has made a total of 306 appearances collectively, scoring 24 goals and 19 assists since making his first team debut back in the 2013/14 season whilst at Asker. He’s a defensive-minded midfielder, which is what United are seeking this summer.

