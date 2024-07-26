Manchester United give 35-year-old winger a trial over U21 player-coach role at the club – reports

Manchester United have given 35-year-old former Doncaster Rovers winger Tommy Rowe a trial at the Old Trafford club in view of making him. player coach for the U21 side for the 2024/25 season. United have done this since 2021 with Paul McShane and Tom Huddlestone playing the role.

The 35-year-old played for United in a match against non-league Chester on Wednesday evening. Rowe featured as a trialist in the match, which United won 3-1 against the National League South side. This was reported by the Manchester Evening News initially.

United introduced the role to the U21 side in 2021 after former academy player Paul McShane returned to the club as player coach and was replaced by former Tottenham Hotspur. Hull City and Derby County defensive midfielder Tom Huddlestone in the summer of 2022.

Both players worked as coaches along with being available to play for the U21 side, which allows a number of overage players to feature in matches, which will help the development and on the field coaching of the players – which seems to work well with the club seemingly wanting to continue.

Huddlestone, after two years at the Old Trafford club, left this summer to become an assistant coach to Shaun Maloney at Wigan Athletic, a club that will feature a Manchester United player next season after striker Joe Hugill signed for the club on a season long loan this week.

It just goes to show that this kind of thing is working, not only for the academy players at United looking to step up into first team football, but it is also giving a taste of coaching to players coming to the end of their careers, seeking to get into coaching, to give back to the sport they love.

Written by Paul

