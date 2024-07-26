Manchester United in the driving seat for Moroccan defender who has played under Erik ten Hag before

Manchester United move for Morocco and Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui could be back on this summer after the defenders proposed move to West Ham United has reportedly collapsed. United are interested in selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka, needing another right-back.

The 26-year-old had looked set to switch from Bayern Munich to West Ham United after a deal worth £16.4 million was agreed between the two clubs. Personal terms between West Ham and the players representatives were not able to be agreed, signalling the end of the proposed deal.

West Ham have since walked away from discussions leaving the door open for United with reports of the club in advanced talks with the Bavarian side over the transfer. If Wan-Bissaka is sold this summer, which looks likely, United would need both cover and competition for Diogo Dalot.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg used his X (formerly Twitter) account to confirm the news, saying:

“No agreement on agent‘s side has been reached. Despite the agreement between the clubs (€15,5m + €4m) and on player‘s side West Ham now have left the negotiations. Manchester United now pushing to sign Mazraoui. Advanced talks.”

It is great news for United, who were once again linked to Inter Milan right-back Denzil Dumfries, who is 28, who may not be the answer at right-back for United. It would also blow open the reported rule that no player over 25 would be signed by the Old Trafford club.

But that said, Mazraoui is 26, a year older that the reported rule but the player does fit other rules, being that he is not a Galactico type of player and his wage demands will probably not be in the hundreds of thousands of pounds per week which many will demand.

Mazraoui spent a decade at Ajax from 2006 until 2016 as a youth player, playing for Yong Ajax from 2016 until 2018 before joining the first team under the management of Erik ten Hag, eventually leaving the club for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

Seemingly, he could want to be reunited with Ten Hag at United which after the many changes to the coaching staff and the hierarchy of the club, at least on the footballing side, could very well help United achieve something following the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup victories.

Written by Paul

