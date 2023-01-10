Ratings: Rashford & Fred played well against Charlton; Garnacho is a rising star & Pellistri took his chance to impress Ten Hag

Manchester United beat Charlton Athletic in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford. Antony opened the scoring in the 21st minute with an assist from Fred. United struggled to find a second goal with it eventually coming in the 90th minute with Marcus Rashford scoring it – assisted by Facundo Pellistri. Four minutes into added time, Rashford struck again, assisted by Casemiro with United reaching the semi finals.

Charlton started the match well, showing no fear in the opening minutes also giving the impression that they were going to try and bring the game to United. Diogo Dalot then had a good chance on goal in the second minute of the match, sending his short just over the crossbar after Alejandro Garnacho’s excellent trickery in the left flank. Charlton were lucky not to have conceded a goal in the opening two minutes of the match.

United had another chance on the seventh minute with Garnacho oozing in confidence. The teenager jumped to keep the ball in play, got past Sean Clare then took a few touched before launching his shot across the face of the goal, missing the target. The Spanish-born Argentinian was starting to look like the star of this team against Charlton. Garnacho then had another chance two minutes later, shooting wide of the target. It was a long evening for Charlton.

In the 12th minute of the match Fred launched a shot on goal but Ryan Inniss made an important intervention with his head to block the Brazilian’s shot. United opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the match with Antony scoring in consecutive matches. Fred played the ball to his compatriot who fired his effort spectacularly into the top far corner of the goal. What a finish it was for the Brazilian winger who arrived from Ajax in the summer.

Charton had a rare attack in the 32nd minute of the match with Corey Blackett-Taylor lifting the cross in for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi but it came off the latter and behind for a goal kick. Tan Hag had to made a substitution in the 34th minute of the match with Diogo Dalot seemingly unable to continue, which was a worry ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby. The Portuguese right-back was replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Hopefully he is alright.

Fred took a free-kick for United in the 35th minute, hitting the post with a thud which could have been United’s second goal of the match. In the 37th minute, Charlton attacked again but Tom Heaton had it covered. Garnacho had another opportunity on goal in the 43rd minute, beating Clare again but fired the shot into the Old Trafford crowd. It was unfortunate for the teenager who should have at least had one goal in this match.

At the start of the second half, there were no substitutions for either side. Four minutes into the half Anthony Elanga had the ball into the back of the net but it was quickly ruled out for offside, which was a shame for the young Swede. Antony had another shot on goal in the 55th minute of the match but his shot whistled past the post. It was a shame for United as this goal would have killed the game for the visitors. United still sought that second goal.

On the hour, Ten Hag made a triple substitution with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford replacing Kobbie Mainoo, Fred and Antony. Charlton then made their first substitution in the 61st minute with Eoghan O’Connell replacing Corey Blackett-Taylor. Garnacho had another chance in the 65th minute but this time he was thwarted by the Charlton goalkeeper, Ashley Maynard-Brewer who did everything to keep out his shot.

Charlton then made their second substitution in the 66th minute with Jack Payne replacing Albie Morgan. Five minutes later, Eriksen whipped in a great ball across the box but there was no United player there to take the effort on goal. Charlton had a chance through Scott Fraser in the 78th minute of the match with the Charlton player firing straight at Heaton. Tyrell Malacia was booked in the 76th minute and Harry Maguire was booked in the 80th minute.

Eriksen had a great shot on goal in the 81st minute but Lucas Ness stood in the way of the shot and blocked it. Charlton made another two substitutions in the 82nd minute with Jayden Stockley and Aaron Henry replacing Steven Sessegnon and Jesurun Ram-Sakyi. Ten Hag made his fifth and final substitution with Facundo Pellistri making his first team debut after he replaced Anthony Elanga in the 84th minute.

In the 87th minute, Pellestri played the ball into Scott McTominay after some lovely footwork but the ball looped in the favour of the Charlton goalkeeper. Pellistri really was taking this chance to impress his manager. He could find some minutes this season, if he does not end up leaving the club on loan. United got their second goal of the match in the 90th minute with Marcus Rashford scoring it and Pellistri making the assist.

There were just four minutes added on at the end of the match with Charlton’s run in the Carabao Cup over – there would be no penalties for them this evening. In the fourth minute of added time, Rashford scored a second goal of the match and his 15th goal of the season with Casemiro providing the assist for this one. United were through to the semi final of the Carabao Cup this season but would now be thinking about the upcoming Manchester derby.

Player Ratings

Tom Heaton: Made his full debut for United this evening and did everything he needed to do to keep a clean sheet. He commanded well in the box and did great work aerially. At the age of 36, he knows that he will not be playing regularly, especially with Jack Butland part of the squad coming on loan earlier in the week. Still, it was a good match for him to get some minutes in and for that he will be thankful. David De Gea will be happy at being rested. ★★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: Played well from the right-back position and seemed to work well with Antony on the right flank. However, after being part of the attack start resulted in United’s first goal of the evening, scored by Antony, Dalot was forced off just after the half hour with what seemed to be a frustrating injury. United will be assessing the player ahead of the second Manchester derby of the season on Saturday with the Portuguese international could miss. ★★★★★★

Harry Maguire: Started the match seemingly full of confidence and playing well as United dominated the match. He will take all the starts he can this season as on Saturday he will likely be replaced by Raphael Varane, who was rested for this match. Partnered Lisandro Martinez well. However, in the second half he did not always seem all that confident. This could be why Luke Shaw has been tested in the centre of defence with Barcelona on the horizon. ★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: It was a good return to the starting XI for the FIFA World Cup winner. There were some lapses in concentration from the Argentinian in the second half of the match but that was to be expected as this was a match that United lost concentration in during the second half after dominating the first. He will be fitter to face City on Saturday with Erling Haaland seeking to punish United once again. Martinez will be up for that. ★★★★★★

Tyrell Malacia: Seemingly played as a winger in this match but he lacked a killer instinct in the match and was booked for a cynical foul. His corners were not the best either. There will be some extra training for the Dutchman in the coming weeks and months to continue his development and get him ready for Ten Hag’s United. He’s a useful player to have around by Luke Shaw seems to be the starting left-back for United. ★★★★★

McTominay: The Scotland international was poor when compared to Fred against Charlton. McTominay lost possession too many times and just did not seem to get the better of the League One side, which is a big worry. He drew the short straw for many duels, losing them. In terms of improvement, he has a lot ahead of him. With the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro at the club, not to mention Fred, McTominay looks set for a bit part role. ★★★★★

Fred: The Brazilian was proactive against Charlton. He found Antony for the opening goal of the match and could have scored himself with a thunderous strike which hit the post. He was substituted on the hour, when it should have maybe been McTominay but perhaps Fred could play a role against City on Saturday? He is an intelligent player to have at United. This season he has been more useful to have around, which is a good thing. ★★★★★★★★

Antony: Scored his fifth goal of the season and what a finish it was. All of his goals so far this season seem to be speculative efforts which demonstrate his skill and ability with the ball at his feet. Once again he seemed to go quiet after scoring, which is something he must get over. There is little use in a player that scores a goal and then does not get much involvement. I am sure Ten Hag will be looking into improving that. ★★★★★★

Kobbie Mainoo: Made his full debut for United. He played well and will be a name that Ten Hag will continue to have around his first team as he is the future for the club. He enjoyed some good moments for the club, especially around the final third but never got anything from the match. He will be thinking about his future in the first team and will be working hard to find more chances in the first team this season. ★★★★★★

Alejandro Garnacho: The young Spanish-born Argentinian started this match well. Had two shots on goal and created another chance for his teammates. It was good to see him take this chance which shows that he is developing in the right direction and is not afraid to take on his opposition. It was not always great for him in this match, but at his age, there will be times like this. He is going in the right direction and is United’s star boy. ★★★★★★

Anthony Elanga: He is not a forward with the quality to succeed at United. Yes, he found the back of the net but he was offside. He barely touched the ball in the first half. I was worried when I saw him starting as the striker, or false nine. It worked well at times with the liked of Garnacho and Antony getting the chances but Elanga needs development. He could leave on loan this month which would be good for Facundo Pellistri, who has more talent. ★★★★

Substitutes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Replaced Dalot 34′. Did well from his introduction, despite the booing from the Charlton fans because of his Crystal Palace roots. Looks like he could be starting against City on Saturday is Dalot does not overcome the injury that saw him off the pitch in 34 minutes. Wan-Bissaka will need to be at his best for that match, if he plays. Perhaps Dalot’s substitution was to protect him against injury – we will find out soon. ★★★★★★

Casemiro: Replaced Fred 60′. He was classy and composed, which is expected after he settled in the Everton match earlier this season in the Premier League. Since then he has been a mainstay in this United team. He did what he needed to do on the pitch in his 30-minute cameo but came away from the match with another assist – his third of the season with added to his two goals, gives him five goal involvements this season. What a player. ★★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: Replaced Mainoo 60′. Glad to see him get some minutes in this match which will keep him fresh for the City match where he will be expected to work well with Casemiro and limit the damage that City could put on United. He was a threat on the ball but did not get on the end of solid chances although he did draw a good save from the Charlton goalkeeper. With eight assists and two goals this season, Eriksen has been a breath of fresh air. ★★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: Replaced Antony 60′. Came on with 30 minutes left and the game already won, although it would have been a nail biting end to the match with just one goal in it. Thankfully, 30 minutes after his introduction, he bagged goal number 14 of the season, assisted by Facundo Pellistri, then got his 15th of the season which was assisted by Casemiro. United will be thankful of having Rashford in this form, especially with the derby coming up. ★★★★★★★★

Facundo Pellistri: Replaced Elanga 84′. Finally made his debut after arriving at the club during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at the club. He was bright and ready for this opportunity. I am sure Ten Hag will have seen his eagerness and his ability on the pitch. He got the assist for Rashford’s first goal. He should definitely get more time at United this season, especially as he’s got more ability than Elanga, who should be out of the door. ★★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Antony 21′, Marcus Rashford 90′, 90+4′

Assists: Fred 21′, Facundo Pellistri 90′, Casemiro 90+4′

Manchester United: Heaton; Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 34′), Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Fred (Casemiro 60′); Antony (Rashford 60′), Mainoo (Eriksen 60′), Garnacho; Elanga (Pellistri 84′)

Substitutes Not Used: De Gea; Lindelof, Shaw; Iqbal

Bookings: Tyrell Malacia 76′, Harry Maguire 80′

Written by John Walke