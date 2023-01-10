Confirmed XI: Heaton, Martinez, Mainoo and Garnacho start against Charlton; Rashford, Eriksen & Casemiro on the bench

Manchester United welcome Sky Bet League One side Charlton Athletic to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup quarter final this evening. United have earned their place in the last eight of the competition after beating Aston Villa 4-2 and Burnley 2-0. Charlton have earned their place after beating Queens Park Rangers 5-3 on penalties, Walsall 1-0, Stevenage 5-4 on penalties and Brighton and Hove Albion 4-3 on penalties.

Erik ten Hag could well be looking at the Carabao Cup as his first trophy at United this season with his club still in the Emirates FA Cup after beating Everton 3-1 in the third round at Old Trafford on Friday evening. Charlton will be seeking to stay in the competition, earning a semi final place this season, giving them two more matches this season. Granted, if United get there, the two semi final matches will bulk up their season.

United still have two Premier League matches which need to be rearranged plus the UEFA Europa League play off double header against Barcelona next month, which will see United with a bit of a fixture overload with the half way stage of the Premier League still a fortnight away for United with them playing Manchester City next weekend and Arsenal the weekend after. Ten Hag’s season is about to start getting a lot more competitive.

Manchester United

Heaton;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia;

McTominay, Fred;

Antony, Mainoo, Garnacho;

Elanga

Substitutes

De Gea; Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka; Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, Iqbal; Rashford

Charlton Athletic

Maynard-Brewer;

Clare, Inniss, Ness, Sessegnon;

Morgan, Dobson, Fraser;

Rak-Sakyi, Leaburn, Blackett-Taylor

Substitutes

MacGillivray, Lavelle, O’Connell, Payne, Jaiyesimi, Kirk, Henry, Chin, Stockley

United and Charlton have met 59 times in all competitive competitions in the history of both clubs. United have won 38 times, drawing 10 times with Charlton winning 11 times. United were last defeated by Charlton back on the 4 November 1989 at Selhurst Park in the old Football League Division One. United and Charlton have played 18 times since that defeat with United undefeated – winning 16 times – 10 of them in a row – drawing twice.

It has been almost 16 years since both teams last met competitively, which was in the Premier League. 16 of the last 18 matches played were in the Premier League and United will be seeking to keep their undefeated run going. United and Charlton have only ever met in the League Cup once, which was back on the 11 September 1974 with United winning 5-1 with goals scored by Sammy McIlroy, Stewart Houston, a brace by Lou Macari and an own goal by Charlton.

Frank Haydock, Tony Young, Paul Rachubka, Jonathan Spector, Lee Martin, Davide Petrucci, Nicky Ajose, Ben Amos, Dylan Levitt have all played for United and Charlton. Haydock, a centre-half played for United from 1957 to 1963. Young, a fullback, was at United from 1969 to 1976. Rachubka, Spector, Martin, Petrucci, Ajose, Amos and Levitt were all youth players for United and were either loaned to Charlton or signed for Charlton after leaving United.

Written by John Walker