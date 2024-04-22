Preview: Ten Hag in the need for a lifeline at United? Must beat the Blades at Old Trafford on Wednesday!

Manchester United -v- Sheffield United

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday 24 April 2023, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford as they welcome relegation candidates Sheffield United. Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking a victory in this match to try and get back on the road to a top four place in the Premier League this season.

United beat Coventry City on penalties in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday, losing a 3-0 lead with Coventry scoring three second half goals to force the match into extra time, where they scored the winner but VAR ruled it out. United dominated on penalties.

It was not great for Ten Hag, who seems to be under a lot of criticism at this time with some supporters of the club happy to see another manager sacked and a new era start – which will just result in more of the same. United sit seventh whilst Sheffield sit at the bottom ahead of this match.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Coventry 3-3 (4-2 penalties) W, Bournemouth 2-2 D, Liverpool 2-2 D, Chelsea 4-3 L, Brentford 1-1 D, Liverpool 4-3 W

Goals: 13 – Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, 10 – Scott McTominay, 9 – Alejandro Garnacho, 8 – Marcus Rashford, 5 – Casemiro, 3 – Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, 2 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial, 1 – Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Hannibal Mejbri, Mason Mount, Raphael Varane

Assists: 10 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 2 – Antony, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, 1 – Jonny Evans, Omari Forson, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Sheffield – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Burnley 4-1 L, Brentford 2-0 L, Chelsea 2-2 D, Liverpool 3-1 L, Fulham 3-3 D, Bournemouth 2-2 D

Goals: 6 – Oliver McBurnie, 5 – Gustavo Hamer, James McAtee, 4 – Cameron Archer, Ben Brereton, 3 – William Osula, 2 – Jayden Bogle, 1 – Anel Ahmedhodzic, Oliver Norwood, Jack Robinson, Vinicius Souza

Assists: 6 – Gustavo Hamer, 4 – James McAtee, 3 – Oliver McBurnie, 1 – Cameron Archer, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Ben Brereton, Max Lowe, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Sheffield have met 11 times in the Premier League. United have won eight times, drawing once and losing twice. United have scored 25 goals in this fixture, winning no penalties. Sheffield have scored 11 goals, winning one penalty and scoring it. Not a bad set of results.

United have kept four clean sheets against Sheffield, who have failed to keep a single clean sheet against United. There have been discipline issues with United players getting 15 yellow cards and Sheffield players getting 23 yellow cards – no red cards have been shown in these fixtures.

Mark Todd, Mark Dempsey, Michael Twiss, Andy Goram, Alex Notman, Ritchie De Laet, Febian Brandy, Oliver Norwood, Lee Martin, Phil Bardsley, Ravel Morrison, John Cofie, Sean McGinty, Joe Riley, James Wilson, Dean Henderson and Harry Maguire have played for both clubs.

Team News

Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial have all been ruled out due to injury. Jonny Evans has a 25% chance of making this match. Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay both returned against Coventry.

Willy Kambwala was a big miss for United against Coventry which saw United start with one experienced central defender, Casemiro partnering Maguire. Perhaps Evans could be back for this match but getting Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane back is so important right now.

Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, George Baldock and Tom Davies have all been ruled out due to injury. Jack Robinson and Rhian Brewster both have 25% chances of being fit for the visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Predicted Sheffield Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Grbic;

Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Osborn;

Souza, Arblaster;

McAtee, Hamer, Brereton;

McBurnie

Match Prediction

United will need to start getting victories in the Premier League if they are to better their league position this season. United sit in seventh place ahead of Wednesday’s match which means they are in a race against time to change that – and there are no guarantees they can change it.

United would like to be in the UEFA Champions League next season, but with 16 points between them and fourth placed Aston Villa, it means that United will need to win every match to stand a chance of being successful – United do have two games in hand over Villa!

Against Sheffield, United will need to play like they have an advantage with the Blades likely to face relegation to the Championship this season. United could heap some misery on the Blades should they leave Old Trafford without a point and United need to make sure they do just that!

Manchester United 3-1 Sheffield United

Written by Paul