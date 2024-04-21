Confirmed XI: United XI against Coventry announced; Hojlund, Garnacho, Rashford & Fernandes start; Wheatley & Amass on the bench?

Manchester United travel to Wembley Stadium on Sunday where they will face Coventry City in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final. The winner of this match will take on either Chelsea or Manchester City to contact the FA Cup trophy at Wembley on Saturday 25 May 2024.

United have beaten Wigan Athletic 2-0, Newport County 4-2, Nottingham Forest 1-0 and Liverpool 4-3 on their route to Wembley. Amad Diallo scored the winning goal against Liverpool back in March which made the Scouser foam at the mouth with it being Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

Coventry have beaten Oxford United 6-2, Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in a replay after a 1-1 draw, Maidstone United 5-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 en route to facing United in the semi-final. Manager Mark Robins is well known to United supporters, especially in the FA Cup.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka;

McTominay, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Ogunneye, Amass, Jackson; Eriksen, Forson; Amad, Antony, Wheatley

Coventry City

Collins;

Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell;

Eccles, Sheaf;

van Ewijk, O’Hare, Wright;

Simms

Substitutes

Wilson, Binks, Dasilva, Kelly, Allen, Godden, Torp, Tavares, Andrews

United need to hit back and stop their season from crumbling away from them, which is a likely scenario if they do exit the Emirates FA Cup this weekend. United were given the less difficult option of not facing a Premier League side in the semi-final but it will still be a difficult match.

Coventry will want to achieve a place in the final of the FA Cup this season as they will fancy themselves to get to the final following United’s trials and tribulations this season but on paper United have the much stronger side and slightly better recent results.

United will need to take the game to Coventry at Wembley, pushing to break the lines and construct something so that the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and even Kobbie Mainoo can create or even score the much needed goals to win.

Written by Paul