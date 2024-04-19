Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Fernandes, Garnacho & Hojlund to start; Wheatley, Ogunneye & Amass to make the bench against Coventry?

Manchester United travel to Wembley Stadium on Sunday where they will face Coventry City in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final. The winner of this match will take on either Chelsea or Manchester City to contact the FA Cup trophy at Wembley on Saturday 25 May 2024.

United have beaten Wigan Athletic 2-0, Newport County 4-2, Nottingham Forest 1-0 and Liverpool 4-3 on their route to Wembley. Amad Diallo scored the winning goal against Liverpool back in March which made the Scouser foam at the mouth with it being Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

Coventry have beaten Oxford United 6-2, Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in a replay after a 1-1 draw, Maidstone United 5-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 en route to facing United in the semi-final. Manager Mark Robins is well known to United supporters, especially in the FA Cup.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has conceded 6 goals for United in all competitions this season, which is not something to brag about. It has been a terrible season for conceding goals but the defence has had a season whereby each and every player has had an injury, so something is wrong somewhere.

Onana is one of the better goalkeepers in the Premier League and he has done things this season that have been admirable but there have also been a lot of mistakes, which is a problem. However, would those mistakes have happened if United had a strong defence – that is the question.

Altay Bayindir was brought in during the summer to rival Onana for the number one position at the club but after just one appearance this season, that does not look like it will be happening. Perhaps next season? However, the Turkish goalkeeper will be seeking to get more time as the season ends.

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot

United’s defence is what it is. Injuries have caused so many problems for United. Ten Hag has had a full defence for a small percentage of the season. Currently, four centra defenders are out injured and two fullbacks. This has left one experienced central defender and two experienced fullbacks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot should be starting for United in the fullback roles – Wan-Bissaka on the right and Dalot on the left. The likes of Habeeb Ogunneye and Harry Amass could step in, but I doubt both of them will play at the same time unless there is a requirement for it to happen.

In the centre of the defence, Harry Maguire seems to be fit to face Coventry, which is good news with no experienced central defenders other than him in the squad because of injuries. Willy Kambwala looks set to partner the England defender once again, which has been a good partnership.

Midfield: Casemiro, Mainoo

The midfield for United this season has been largely positive. Injuries saw Kobbie Mainoo given a chance to thrive in the centre of the midfield and that is exactly what he has done. The 19-year-old has excelled in the central midfield and has scored three goals too, which is a great start.

Casemiro has been the partner for Mainoo for much of the season he has been fit to play, which has been a good partnership but more recently, the Brazilian has been a let down and it is time that he starts performing to the level he did when he arrived at Old Trafford the summer before last.

Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are all candidates to play in these positions too, which is good that United have some strength in depth. Mount has been a positive player this season – before injury – and now needs to get back into the swing of things to start more matches.

Attacking Midfield: Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

United’s attacking line is positive and there are a number of players who could step in and still see United performing to a good standard. Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are the first choice players in these positions based on the 29 goals and 18 assists combined.

Garnacho could be back on the right wing of Rashford starts this match, which is fine but as long as Rashford does not waste his chances – like he has been doing all season. There seems to be no end product with Rashford this season, which causes criticism and links him to PSG in the summer.

Fernandes has been a good player this season but question marks surround his leadership which has been questionable. But he has been getting goals and assists so it is not all bad. Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Antony could also play in these positions.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has had a good season for United but since he returned from his injury, after a long goalscoring run, he has been unable to score a single goal. United have lost many players due to injury which could have upset the dynamics of the team – but it should be better than this.

Hojlund has 13 goals and two assists for United this season, which is a good start for him at the Old Trafford club. United do need to bring in support for the player in an experienced striker or one that could assist him as United’s creativity is not as it should be, which is a problem.

Hojlund should be leading the line for United because as the only fit striker that can perform to a good standard, United would be playing other players out of position, or even fielding an academy player, which would be a positive step but may not work from the very start.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Ogunneye, Amass; Mount, Eriksen, McTominay; Amad, Antony, Wheatley

Ten Hag will have nine players on the bench in the FA Cup against Coventry. With many injured first team players, it is expected that there will be many youth players on the bench – which is good for both the players and the club. Altay Bayindir will most likely be the goalkeeper on the bench.

In defence, with six defenders injured Ten Hag could have just Habeeb Ogunneye and Harry Amass on the bench. In the midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay should all be available for the visit to Wembley – which may not be the last this season or United.

In attack, United have few options so Amad Diallo, Antony and Ethan Wheatley could all be options to boost the attack, should it be required against Coventry. United should have enough on the pitch and on the bench to get past Coventry but they will need to get it right from the start of the match.

Written by Paul