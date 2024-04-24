Confirmed XI: Ten Hag chooses his XI against Sheffield; Rashford out of the squad? Youth to get a chance? Help relegate Sheffield United!

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford as they welcome relegation candidates Sheffield United. Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking a victory in this match to try and get back on the road to a top four place in the Premier League this season.

United beat Coventry City on penalties in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday, losing a 3-0 lead with Coventry scoring three second half goals to force the match into extra time, where they scored the winner but VAR ruled it out. United dominated on penalties.

It was not great for Ten Hag, who seems to be under a lot of criticism at this time with some supporters of the club happy to see another manager sacked and a new era start – which will just result in more of the same. United sit seventh whilst Sheffield sit at the bottom ahead of this match.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot;

Eriksen, Mainoo;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Amass, Ogunneye, Jackson; Amrabat, McTominay, Forson; Amad, Wheatley

Sheffield United

Foderingham;

Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty;

Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Brooks;

Brereton, Archer

Substitutes

Grbic, Larouci, Curtis, Hampson, Norwood, Souza, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Osula

United will need to start getting victories in the Premier League if they are to better their league position this season. United sit in seventh place ahead of Wednesday’s match which means they are in a race against time to change that – and there are no guarantees they can change it.

United would like to be in the UEFA Champions League next season, but with 16 points between them and fourth placed Aston Villa, it means that United will need to win every match to stand a chance of being successful – United do have two games in hand over Villa!

Against Sheffield, United will need to play like they have an advantage with the Blades likely to face relegation to the Championship this season. United could heap some misery on the Blades should they leave Old Trafford without a point and United need to make sure they do just that!

Written by Paul