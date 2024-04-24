Confirmed XI: Ten Hag chooses his XI against Sheffield; Rashford out of the squad? Youth to get a chance? Help relegate Sheffield United!

United will need to take advantage of Sheffield and help relegate them this season!

24 April 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ten Hag chooses his XI against Sheffield; Rashford out of the squad? Youth to get a chance? Help relegate Sheffield United!

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford as they welcome relegation candidates Sheffield United. Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking a victory in this match to try and get back on the road to a top four place in the Premier League this season.

United beat Coventry City on penalties in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday, losing a 3-0 lead with Coventry scoring three second half goals to force the match into extra time, where they scored the winner but VAR ruled it out. United dominated on penalties.

It was not great for Ten Hag, who seems to be under a lot of criticism at this time with some supporters of the club happy to see another manager sacked and a new era start – which will just result in more of the same. United sit seventh whilst Sheffield sit at the bottom ahead of this match.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot;

Eriksen, Mainoo;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Amass, Ogunneye, Jackson; Amrabat, McTominay, Forson; Amad, Wheatley

Sheffield United

Foderingham;

Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty;

Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Brooks;

Brereton, Archer

Substitutes

Grbic, Larouci, Curtis, Hampson, Norwood, Souza, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Osula

United will need to start getting victories in the Premier League if they are to better their league position this season. United sit in seventh place ahead of Wednesday’s match which means they are in a race against time to change that – and there are no guarantees they can change it.

United would like to be in the UEFA Champions League next season, but with 16 points between them and fourth placed Aston Villa, it means that United will need to win every match to stand a chance of being successful – United do have two games in hand over Villa!

Against Sheffield, United will need to play like they have an advantage with the Blades likely to face relegation to the Championship this season. United could heap some misery on the Blades should they leave Old Trafford without a point and United need to make sure they do just that!

Written by Paul

Avatar photo
About editor 2125 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Preview: Old Trafford debut for Erik ten Hag with Rayo Vallecano expected to test this long United side

30 July 2022 editor First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Old Trafford debut for Erik ten Hag with Rayo Vallecano expected to test this long United side

Manchester United -v- Rayo Vallecano Old Trafford, Manchester Sunday 31 July 2022, KO 16:00 BST Manchester United welcome Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford in the final pre-season match of the summer. In a […]

Feature

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, James, Pereira and Rashford lead the line against Brighton; Williams starts, Greenwood benched

10 November 2019 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, James, Pereira and Rashford lead the line against Brighton; Williams starts, Greenwood benched

Manchester United will face Brighton And Hove Albion at Old Trafford this afternoon. The match will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to get his team […]

Feature

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial leads the line, Rashford, Mata and Pereira support, Williams keeps his place against Norwich

11 January 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed Starting XI: Martial leads the line, Rashford, Mata and Pereira support, Williams keeps his place against Norwich

Manchester United welcome Norwich City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. It will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. United won the last 3-1 at Carrow Road with […]