Chelsea stall over Dean Henderson interest; Blades sign replacement

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer after his performances for the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United. However, their interest in the goalkeeper has stalled according to The Sun. Sheffield United have recently confirmed the signing of Wes Foderingham who could be the replacement for Henderson next season in case the club do not get the opportunity to lengthen Henderson’s stay at the club.

However, Blades manager Chris Wilder has confirmed talks with United ahead of another season of Henderson at the club on loan, which would be great for the player. This season, Henderson has made a total of 38 appearances for the Blades, conceding 33 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets – 13 of those in the Premier League alone. The Express has reported that despite signing Foderingham, the Blades hold hope of keeping Henderson for another season.

Henderson has been linked to Frank Lampard’s side, who are seeking a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has seemingly lost form this season. The Spanish international lost his place with Willy Caballero starting in the 3-1 victory over United in the semi-final of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday evening. However unlikely it may be that United sign a valuable goalkeeper to Chelsea the 23-year-old has suggested that he will not return to United unless he is the number one goalkeeper.

David De Gea, the current United number one, signed a new bumper contract at United last year and despite his shaky form, it does not look like he will be going anywhere. He was once the brunt of interest from the likes of Real Madrid nd Paris Saint-Germain but recently, that interest has subsided with United having full control over the future of the player. Now De Gea was terrible against Chelsea at Wembley and will need to upscale his level of performance substantially.

Blades manager Wilder was recently asked by the media whether Henderson will continue playing for his club into next season and The Sun reported the manager as saying:

“We have had initial conversations. Of course, we would be open to Dean [Henderson] coming back. “He’s Manchester United’s player so they will make that decision with what is best for themselves, in conjunction with Dean. “And obviously from our point of view, if there is an opportunity, we would love to take that up.”

Whatever happens, if United let Henderson leave the club on loan for the entirety of the 2020/21 season, they will need to offer the player a new long-term contract and he will be seeking a guarantee of the number one jersey at the club or he will not sign anything. You can see where he will be coming from. He has seen De Gea make some pretty amateurish mistakes whilst playing for the biggest football club in the world. United must see that Henderson is a goalkeeper for the future and one that could adapt and, as Solskjaer has put it, be the number one for both club and country.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...