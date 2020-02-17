Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Fernandes playing behind Martial and James; Ighalo on the bench versus Chelsea

February 17, 2020

Manchester United have travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in the Premier League this evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have beaten Chelsea twice already this season; a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League at the start of the season and a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory at Stamford Bridge, which has turned United’s fortunes at the stadium around.

United will have had just over two weeks break from their last match, a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Solskjaer will know that he needs to get his team working in the right direction to fight for a place in the top four this season, which is the easier route to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The other route will be by winning the UEFA Europa League, which could be difficult.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Bailly, Maguire, Shaw;

Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams;

Fernandes;

James, Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Jones, Dalot; Mata, Pereira; Ighalo, Greenwood

Chelsea:

Caballero;

James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta;

Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic;

Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian

Substitutes:

Arrizabalaga; Alonso, Zouma, Tomori; Barkley, Mount; Giroud

United and Chelsea have played a total of 185 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1905. United have won 80 times, drawn 51 times and lost 54 times. In the past five matches, in all competitions, United are unbeaten against Chelsea, winning three times and drawing twice. Stamford Bridge has been a tough place for United to visit, but in their last three United have won twice and drawn once.

The last defeat against Chelsea came at Wembley in the Emirates FA Cup final on the 19 May 2018, a 1-0 defeat with Phil Jones giving away a penalty and Eden Hazard scoring from the spot. The last defeat before them came at Stamford Bridge on the 5 November 2017 – a 1-0 defeat with former Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata scoring the only goal of the game. United will be seeking to keep their recent good record against Chelsea.

