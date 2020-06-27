Confirmed Starting XI: Ighalo leads the line against Norwich, supported by Mata, Lingard and Fernandes; Pogba, Martial and Rashford on the bench

Manchester United will be back in Emirates FA Cup action as they travelled to Carrow Road to face Norwich City this evening. It will be the third time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced Norwich this season, winning 3-1 at Carrow Road in October and 4-0 at Old Trafford in January, which has helped contribute to Norwich’s poor position in the league.

Daniel Farke could be seeking to get one over United, as this season, consistency is not something that Solskjaer’s side have had for much of the season, despite their 13-match unbeaten run which United and Solskjaer will be battling to keep running at this stage of the season, keeping chase on a UEFA Champions League place next season.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Fred;

Mata, Fernandes, Lingard;

Ighalo

Substitutes:

De Gea; Fosu-Mensah, Williams; Pogba, Pereira, Matic; Martial, Rashford, Greenwood

Norwich City:

Krul;

Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis;

Tettey, McLean;

Buendia, Rupp, Cantwell;

Pukki

Substitutes:

McGovern, Vrancic, Leitner, Hernandez, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic, Duda, Idah

United and Norwich have played 18 times in the Premier League with United winning 14 times, drawing once and losing three times. In total, United have scored 35 goals conceding 11. United have kept 10 clean sheets with the Canaries keeping two. United have been awarded four penalties, scoring two with the Canaries having none.. In total, United have received 15 yellow cards. The Canaries have received 22 yellow cards. Neither team have had a player sent off.

United will have a break from Premier League action, which sees them still five points behind Chelsea after Frank Lampard’s side beat Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening. Solskjaer will be seeking another win in the FA Cup, seeing his club in the draw for the semi-final stage and keep their chances of ending the season with a trophy on a high, which would be a good end to the season.

