Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Ighalo leads the line against Norwich, supported by Mata, Lingard and Fernandes; Pogba, Martial and Rashford on the bench

June 27, 2020

Manchester United will be back in Emirates FA Cup action as they travelled to Carrow Road to face Norwich City this evening. It will be the third time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced Norwich this season, winning 3-1 at Carrow Road in October and 4-0 at Old Trafford in January, which has helped contribute to Norwich’s poor position in the league.

Daniel Farke could be seeking to get one over United, as this season, consistency is not something that Solskjaer’s side have had for much of the season, despite their 13-match unbeaten run which United and Solskjaer will be battling to keep running at this stage of the season, keeping chase on a UEFA Champions League place next season.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Fred;

Mata, Fernandes, Lingard;

Ighalo

Substitutes:

De Gea; Fosu-Mensah, Williams; Pogba, Pereira, Matic; Martial, Rashford, Greenwood

Norwich City:

Krul;

Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis;

Tettey, McLean;

Buendia, Rupp, Cantwell;

Pukki

Substitutes:

McGovern, Vrancic, Leitner, Hernandez, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic, Duda, Idah

United and Norwich have played 18 times in the Premier League with United winning 14 times, drawing once and losing three times. In total, United have scored 35 goals conceding 11. United have kept 10 clean sheets with the Canaries keeping two. United have been awarded four penalties, scoring two with the Canaries having none.. In total, United have received 15 yellow cards. The Canaries have received 22 yellow cards. Neither team have had a player sent off.

United will have a break from Premier League action, which sees them still five points behind Chelsea after Frank Lampard’s side beat Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening. Solskjaer will be seeking another win in the FA Cup, seeing his club in the draw for the semi-final stage and keep their chances of ending the season with a trophy on a high, which would be a good end to the season.

Manchester United interested in signing Arsenal 'bad boy' Matteo Guendouzi this summer - reports

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

It’s only a matter of time before Manchester United’s chances turn into goals…

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
November 29, 2016

Manchester United under Jose Mourinho are very much a different side than the one under Louis van Gaal, but despite the increase of chances being created, which is a mass… Read more

Review & Ratings: Marcus Rashford scores, assists and forces an own goal in 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
December 18, 2019

Manchester United beat Colchester United 3-0 in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. The first half gave nothing to write home about but six minute… Read more

How Manchester United could look against Everton; 3-4-2-1 with Ighalo leading the line, Fernandes and James supporting and De Gea back in the team

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionStarting XI 0
February 28, 2020

Manchester United face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon in a bid that could put some pressure on Chelsea, especially if they fail to be… Read more

Manchester United ‘end hunt for technical director’ as club is ‘delighted with recent transfer business’ – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
May 4, 2020

Manchester United have reportedly ended their two-year pursuit for a technical director. Speculation grew rife when Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Old Trafford club tha… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: