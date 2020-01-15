Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Greenwood, Mata and James lead the line against Wolves

January 15, 2020

Manchester United will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford this evening in the Emirates FA Cup third round replay after a poor 0-0 draw at the Molineux at the start of the month. The winner of this match will take on either Watford or Tranmere Rovers – the winner of the match will be decided three days before the fourth round match, will be played on Sunday 26 January at 15:00 GMT.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with what he saw at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon as Marcus Rashford scored a brace with a goal from each of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in the 4-0 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League, the clubs first win of 2020 after losing 2-0 to Arsenal, the 0-0 draw with Wolves and a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams;

Fred, Matic;

Greenwood, Mata, James;

Martial

Substitutes:

Grant; Jones, Dalot; Lingard, Pereira, Chong; Rashford

Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Substitutes:

United and Wolves have played a total of 103 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United have won 48 times, drawn 19 times and lost 36 times. The last defeat to Wolves came in the Premier League back in April 2019, a 2-1 defeat at the Molineux with Scott McTominay scoring the opening goal, Diogo Jota equalising minutes later and a late own goal scored by Chris Smalling.

Since Wolves were promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2018/19 season, United have not beaten them in four matches. The first match was played at Old Trafford and resulted in a 1-1 draw. United drew Wolves in the FA Cup that season, at the Molineux and lost 2-0, also losing at the Molineux in the league 2-1. In the last game, earlier this season, it was another 1-1 draw with Anthony Martial opening the scoring and Rúben Neves finding the equaliser.

The experience of Nemanja Matic can still be vital for Manchester United's youngsters

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has everything to be successful

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
May 24, 2017

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has everything he needs to be successful at the Old Trafford club according to former player Dwight Yorke. The A… Read more

Preview: Warren Joyce’s U23 side looking to extend winning run against Everton

AcademyManagersMatch PreviewsOpinionU23's 0
September 26, 2016

Haig Avenue, Southport Premier League 2 Monday 26th September 2016, KO 19:00 [Live on MUTV] Manchester United U23’s travel to Southport to face Everton in the Prem… Read more

Renato Sanches speculation can now end – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
July 11, 2017

Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on Renato Sanches again this summer with Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirming that the player will only… Read more

What We Learned: Manchester United 4-1 Leicester City – Premier League 2016/17

First TeamManagersOpinionWhat We Learned 0
September 24, 2016

Manchester United beat Leicester City 4-1 at Old Trafford in a perfect performance with all four goals coming in a resurgent period in twenty minutes. Chris Smalling brok… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: