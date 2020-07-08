Daniel James is a major part of Manchester United squad and will not be loaned out next season – reports

Manchester United winger Daniel James is seen as a major part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad at the Theatre of Dreams and therefore rumours of the players impending departure, albeit on loan, have been ended prematurely. The Welsh winger made the move from Swansea City, rising from the Champions to the Premier League last summer.

Just £15 million was the fee for the player, which may rise in the future if add-ons have been met by the player, but he will still be seen as a bargain, despite some supporters throwing him in the shade of late based on their high expectations. The player’s agent, Jonathan Barnett has seemingly ruled out the player leaving on loan this summer.

The 22-year-old had a great start to the season and despite making a total of 41 appearances this season, he has scored four goals, assisting a further seven, which is a good figure for his first season at the club. Personally, I feel the so-called supporters of the club are being harsh on him, like they were when he did not sign immediately last summer, which was for a good reason.

James scored his last goal for United in the 5-0 thrashing of Austrian club LASK in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg and you could tell it was a big occasion for the player after a long drought. It seemed a relief for the player, who was pushing hard to continue his good season for the club. The emergence of Mason Greenwood will pose new threats though.

Greenwood has scored 15 goals and five assists this season, more than James has achieved but with his rise from the Championship, coming in as a first choice player for much of the season, it was never going to be a season whereby he banged in the goals and assists – he needs a season, at least, to find his feet at the club and set some goals for himself.

It is good that the player’s agent is not going to allow the player to be loaned out and is shows that James will be happy to fight for his place, even if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs Jadon Sancho or another wide player this summer. United will need options to get them through another tough season, which could see them compete at the highest level once more.

