Menu

Inter Milan plan transfer for Chris Smalling with club addicted to Manchester United players

August 11, 2020

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this summer. The 30-year-old has been on loan with AS Roma this season, rediscovering his form which has seemingly seen Inter being linked to the player. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to allow the player to leave the club this summer despite the fact that Roma were not willing to sign the player for the fee they were quoted at the time the player secure his loan spell.

This resulted in the player returning to Manchester, although it would seem the player has gone on his holidays, rather than return to England. He will be expected back at the Aon Training Complex in Carrington at some stage this summer though, if a move has not materialised, seemingly with the player training with his teammates ahead of the 2020/21 season commencing. United are still playing in the UEFA Europa League after beating FC Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday evening.

Smalling would still be able to play in the competition had Roma agreed to purchase the player, which would result in him being available for the latter stages of the competition. However, the club chose not to name the player in their final Europa League squad. The reports come from Gazzetta in Italy which state Conte is interested in sanctioning a move for the 30-year-old after he looked good in Italy this season. During the course of the season, Smalling made a total of 37 appearances, scoring three goals and two assists for Roma.

Roma were keen to keep the player this summer but were put off by United’s £21 million asking price, offering £15.5 million which included a loan fee and a compulsory purchase offer to buy the player next summer. United would probably rather sell the player this summer if they can and Inter seem to be able to do that, especially with Financial Fair Play on hold for a year, according to reports. This could be good news for United who will need to offload some more players this summer in order to continue their rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Juventus have also been linked with Smalling this summer, although there does not seem to be any concrete interest from the club, especially now that they have sacked Maurizio Sarri and hired Andrea Pirlo as the clubs new manager. Inter seem to be infatuated with United players after signing Romelu Lukaku last summer, then signing Alexis Sanchez on loan, which they made permanent last week and in January ended up signing Ashley Young. Smalling could be the fourth former United player t end up at the club in the last year or so.

The Sun has reported that Inter and United boast a good relationship which could see a deal done pretty quickly. Smalling stated that he was keen to stay in Italy, seemingly falling in love with the country. Roma may think that he would be happy to remain at the club but a move to Inter would be seen as a step up this summer with the club finishing as runners-up to champions Juventus this season. Strengthening the squad could be what Conte needs to actually take on Juventus for the title next season.

Written by John Walker

Player Ratings: United reach the semi-finals of the Europa League with Fernandes' penalty knocking out Copenhagen

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial told to up their game by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
June 29, 2020

Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to up their game or he will seek to find replacements in the transf… Read more

Starting XI: Manchester United v Leicester City – Premier League 2016/17

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
September 24, 2016

Manchester United will be pitted against the Premier League champions Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, the sixth match of the new league season. Unit… Read more

Ones To Watch: Indy Boonen

AcademyManagersOnes To WatchOpinionU18's 0
August 15, 2016

In February 2015, Manchester United completed the signing is then 16-year-old Indy Boonen on a three-year contract after a successful trial with the club. The Belgian, an… Read more

Preview: Manchester United to find momentum to propel them through November?

First TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinion 0
November 2, 2016

Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey UEFA Europa League 2016/17 Saturday 29th October 2016 – KO 15:00 Referee: Milorad Mažić (SRB) Assistant Referees: … Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: