Manchester United and Juventus to battle over Valencia winger Ferran Torres – reports

Manchester United could be beaten to the signature of Ferran Torres this summer if reports are to be believed. The player is said to be valued at £87 million by his club and the 20-year-old seems to have caught the eye of many clubs. Along with United and Juventus, Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in the player.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue his rebuilding plan for the club this summer, despite reports that the club will not spend as much on players that they would have had the coronavirus pandemic not have happened. Spanish radio station Ondo Cero has suggested that Juventus are already in talks with the player.

It is suggested that the talks are already at a stage that signifies a ‘genuinely intensive stage’. The player’s contract at Valencia will expire next summer, which may give a buying club a bit of power in bringing down the £87 million price tag which the Spanish club has placed on the player. If Borussia Dortmund are interested, that could signify something.

In addition to United, Juventus and Dortmund being interested in Torres, it is suggested that Ajax, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid also hold an interest in the player, so Juventus’ talks with the player could well open up a list of possibilities for the player this summer and give Valencia a chance to make some serious money.

Bayern Munich are also still deliberating as to whether they are interested in signing the player, seemingly with them trying to sign Leroy Sane from City this summer, despite them not agreeing on a price with both clubs some way apart on an agreement, so they will obviously have other players to look at should they fail.

This season at Valencia, Torres, 20, has made a total of 40 appearances so far, playing in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa, and the UEFA Champions League, scoring six goals and seven assists. It could be that United see the player as a potential should they fail to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, which could well be a likely scenario.

Like this: Like Loading...