Confirmed XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Burnley? Fernandes to continue performing? Amad to get a chance?

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Burnley to the Theatre of Dreams. Erik ten Hag will be happy that his side was able to battle from 2-1 down to overcome Sheffield United 4-2 on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford.

United need to break into the top four of the Premier League this season in order to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, which does look unlikely. United sit in sixth place in the league at this stage 13 points adrift of fourth placed Aston Villa – with a game in hand over them.

Burnley are relegation challengers this season, sitting in 19th place in the league with 23 points, just three points from safety with Nottingham Forest sitting above the relegation zone. It seems unlikely that United will reach the Champions League next season but must end the season strongly.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot;

Mainoo, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Amas, Jackson; Amrabat, Mount, McTominay, Forson; Amad, Wheatley

Burnley

Muric;

Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho;

Foster, Berge, Cullen, Bruun Larsen;

Odobert, Fofana

Substitutes

Trafford, Taylor, Ekdal, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Amdouni, Tresor, Manuel

United will need to battle hard against Burnley as they will be seeking to get out of the relegation places with just four matches (including this one) remaining this season. United also have an objective that is going to be hard to complete – breaking into the top four this season.

United will need to qualify for the Champions League if they are to rise from this devastating season but it looks certain that the UEFA Europa League will be the level they reach this season. United have struggled of late to keep a lead and win matches but that changed on Wednesday evening.

Ten Hag’s side will need to break Burnley down, who will be seeking to find goals against this depleted United squad which could see them escape the bottom three this weekend. United will also need to keep the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United though.

