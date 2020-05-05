Manchester United could lose £60 million if Dean Henderson helps Sheffield United into the Champions League – reports

Manchester United reportedly face a moral dilemma over the loan spell of goalkeeper Dean Henderson is there is agreement to resume the Premier League this season. It is suggested that United must decide whether to let the England U21 goalkeeper remain at the South Yorkshire club until the end of the season, which will overrun the term of the loan.

Henderson’s contract under the loan terms would see the player remain at the Blades until the 30 June 2020, a date that will not see the end of the Premier League season, if it is decided that the season will continue and not be cancelled, like has been the case in France. It has been reported that this was discussed in Friday’s meetings with league chiefs.

EFL clubs have agreed that loan spells will continue util the end of the season, whenever that is, as long as the player and the loan club agree. However, it is expected that for Premier League clubs, the parent club of the player would need to be in agreement also. This is where it could become tricky for United.

There will be a vote on Monday which will determine what happens with the loan players, which is expected to allow players to remain at their loan clubs until the end of the season, whenever that is. But, all parent clubs will be expected to have a veto on extensions, which would be their right as no club is at fault for the coronavirus pandemic.

With United vying for UEFA Champions League football, if the season is played on, they will be direct rivals with Sheffield United, who are two points behind United in seventh place with a game in hand. Henderson has had a great season at the Blades, playing 30 times for the club, conceding 24 goals also keeping 11 clean sheets in all competition.

Henderson, 23, remaining at the Blades could end up costing United a place in the Champions League next season, therefore costing the club around £60 million or more. Obviously, United still need to play the Blades at Old Trafford this season, which could be a deciding factor in the race for Champions League football.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Henderson to stay at the Blades for the current season, after being the stand-out player at the South Yorkshire club in their rise from the Championship during the 2018/19 season. The player has improved leaps and bounds and has his eye on representing England at senior level.

If Henderson is not allowed to play for the Blades after the 30 June, it could be a big blow for them in the race for European competition next season, although, if they finish fifth or lower, they could still be in the running for a place in the UEFA Europa League, which would be good for them, although they could learn from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

If United recalled Henderson from the 1 July, he would not be eligible to play for United for the remainder of the season, which would seemingly be a waste and could be something United end up regretting. The player has a contract at United until the summer of 2022 and it is expected that he could be the heir to David De Gea, which would be good for United.

