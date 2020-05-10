Manchester United join chase for Welsh defender after Ryan Giggs recommended him – reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined the ‘transfer hunt’ for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon after former United winger and Class of 92 graduate, Ryan Giggs recommended the £20 million valued player. United are likely to face competition from Manchester City with Pep Guardiola being a long-time admirer of the 22-year-old.

Giggs gave Rodon his Wales debut last year and has since been capped four times. It is suggested that the former United winger urged his former club to sign the player, who he highly rates as a central defender after his scintillating for for the Swans this season. Giggs previously recommended Daniel James to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest is history.

It is currently reported that United would like to sign another central defender this summer to partner Harry Maguire, who arrived at the club in an £80 million deal from Leicester City last summer. It is expected that Phil Jones could leave the club this summer, along with Chris Smalling, who has spent the season on loan at Roma.

Rodon would still represent Solskjaer’s youth policy, especially home grown youth, which is the way United have been built over the years – with some exceptions. The 22-year-old made a total of 21 appearances in the Championship this season, before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football. He also assisted one goal, not scoring any.

It is reported that United’s cross-city rivals Manchester City have been keeping close tabs on the six-foot-four Welshman for some time as Guardiola likens him to John Stones, who has not been in very good form since his move to the Etihad a few years ago. It is fair to say that City need to concentrate on their defence after problems this season.

This could be bad news for United as City seem to be a team with a few changes away from becoming their best again, with United seemingly still a project seeking perfection. However, as challenges come, the one United offered would be more difficult and could bring out the best of the Welsh defender, if he was able to sideline Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

It is also reported that Bournemouth, Everton, Leicester City, Chelsea and Arsenal had all sent scouts to watch Rodon, who broke into Swansea’s first team around 18-months ago. The Welshman is described as a ball-playing central defender and had earned comparisons with John Stones. Hopefully that does not resign him to the scrapheap.

At this moment in time, United would need to get rid of the likes of Jones, Smalling and Marcos Rojo before bringing inn a new central defender. There is also the future of Axel Tuanzebe, who has played inn both right-back and central defensive positions in his career, both at United and when he has been loaned out.

Perhaps former teammate, Daniel James could be an influence in the Welshman signing for United, along with Giggs, who clearly sees United as the best option for him, presumably not being biased at all. It would be a good deal for United and Rodon would be given time to settle at the club being that Lindelof, Bailly, Tuanzebe and Maguire would be ahead of him.

