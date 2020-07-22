Manchester United receive Jadon Sancho boost with Borussia Dortmund scouting replacement – reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly started scouting a replacement for Jadon Sancho ahead of a prospective summer move to Manchester United for the 20-year-old. The Telegraph have reported that Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica could be a target if the England winger leave the Bundesliga club this summer. United have been linked with the former Manchester City academy graduate for about a year now with suggestions that they could make their move for the player this year.

At this moment in time, there is a big difference in the valuations of Sancho by Dortmund and United with the former wanting £100 million plus for the player and the latter suggesting a bid of £80 million would be a take it or leave it offer. However, that said, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc expects the deal to be completed eventually and is no looking at other attacking targets with the view of making a move to replace the player. This could be a boost for United, if so.

Rashica could just be one of the names in the frame to replace Sancho, if push comes to shove. The Bundesliga experienced player made a total of 34 appearances for Werder Bremen this season, scoring 11 goals and eight assists and despite being 24, four years older than Sancho, the player could have the talent to succeed the talented England winger who could be set for stardom in the years to some. Dortmund will be happy to make a profit on their initial £8 million, as reported by The Guardian.

United will need a player like Sancho in their squad next season as it is clear the quality is lacking in the team after the players have been unable to string good performances together for the past few matches, losing 31- to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday and drawing 1-1 with West Ham United in the Premier League, when to take advantage of the likes of Chelsea and Leicester City, needed to win. An injection of quality in the team would do a world of good for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad.

The transfer window will open on Monday, after the final matches of the Premier League are played this season. Despite the fact that the FA Cup final, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League are still set to be completed, with the former being played on the 1 August 2020 with the other two tournaments being restarted the week after next. United will know if they have qualified for the Champions League through their league position on Sunday evening.

Thinking about it, United will need Champions League football to be an attraction for some of the top players in the world. Sancho has been playing in the competition since he first played for Dortmund so will want to continue. However, that said, United are a club that could open a lot of prospects for the player, be it marketing, merchandising or other options, the player could become a star in the same vein as Cristiano Ronaldo at the Old Trafford club.

Written by John Walker

