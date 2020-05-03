Manchester United to consider Jesse Lingard future with Premier League clubs interested – reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering the future of attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard with the player falling out of favour at the club, not just with the supporters but with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also. The 27-year-old should be in the prime of his career at this moment in time but that seems to have come and gone for the player.

In 35 appearances for United during the 2019/20 season, which was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, Lingard has made a total of 35 appearances for the club, playing 1,714 minutes of football. Despite the number of minutes played, the player has scored just two goals, assisting two more, which is a poor record for an attacking player.

Solskjaer has been unimpressed with Lingard this season, which for me is an understatement. If it was not for injuries, Lingard would have found it hard to make an 18-man squad for a match, let alone starting matches or coming off the bench. Granted he has had off the pitch family problems but that does not work as an excuse for non-footballers when performance is an issue so why should it work for him?

It is suggested that Newcastle United are interested in the player, which is surprising considering they are likely to be owned by the Saudi’s at some stage this year, if the takeover of the club actually happens. Luka Jovic and Philippe Coutinho are also players the North East club are seemingly interested in this summer, whenever the transfer window opens.

Three other Premier League clubs are credited with an interest in Lingard; Leicester City, Everton and West Ham United. The report gives the impression that United will be seeking around £30 million for the academy graduate who is contracted to the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2021, although there is an option for a further year.

United are seeking to bring Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho to the Old Trafford club this summer, and may need to release funds in order to do that, clearing the deadwood at the club at the same time. It is something that needed to happen and has been on the cards for a number of years. Some players at the club are holding it back.

Solskjaer is seeking to add Sancho to his attacking lineup this summer, having Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Sancho in the front three, which will do a lot to help United score the goals needed to carry them to the summit of the Premier League and back in contention for their 21st league title, which for the last eight years has been impossible.

It is expected that Lingard will be one of five United players to be shown the exit this summer with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Andreas Pereira and Alexis Sanchez also rumoured to be shown the door this summer, if there are offers for them, which could be the case with some of them. Solskjaer will need to be ruthless to guide United back to glory.

This summer was tipped to be a big one for United. Whether that actually happens because of the coronavirus pandemic, remains to be seen. However, football looks likely to continue when it is safe to do so, so therefore, United will need to do something sooner rather than later. Getting rid of the deadwood is very important. It is something that United have not done enough of over the last seven or eight years.

