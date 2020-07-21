Manchester United to make £80 million ‘take it or leave it’ offer for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United will make Borussia Dortmund a ‘take it or leave it’ £80 million offer for Jadon Sancho this summer, despite the Bundesliga club seeking more than £100 million for the English winger this summer. The reports come from The Sun with the 20-year-old still Ole Gunnar Solskjaer number one target this summer. It will probably mean that United will not end up singing the winger this summer, unless the German club have been over inflating his price to get a good one.

That seems unlikely. It has been reported over the last few days that Sancho would need to force a move from Dortmund this summer, despite the fact the club would be willing to sell him, should their demands be met, of course. Every summer when United are trying to sign players, there always seems to be a soap opera surrounding them with the media reporting different things on a daily basis, which may contradict earlier reports, which seems quite silly when you think about it.

United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has allegedly made it clear that Sancho’s value is not something the Old Trafford club agree with amid the financial climate of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen other player’s values being cut, although the German club seem to be doing the complete opposite – raising the price of the player and sticking to their guns. We all know that Dortmund are a selling club, buying low and selling high – this is what they have been doing for years.

It seems to be the Daily Star that has reported the £80 million figure, which could be something or nothing, probably the latter as the newspaper is not the most reliable. In my opinion, if the newspaper displayed the time and the date, I would check it out elsewhere – so make of that what you will. United do need to start getting something done regarding transfers through as the window will open on Monday next week after the Premier League has been completed, although United will still be active in the UEFA Europa League.

With the race to top four seemingly in United’s favour once again, something that they will probably throw in the direction of the wind, like they have so many times this season, it could well be that a victory over West Ham United on Wednesday evening puts them into third-place in the league with one match remaining, against Leicester City, who are currently fourth in the league. However, Chelsea’s match against Liverpool could be more telling as a defeat for Frank Lampard’s side would give United added clout, as long as the Hammers were beaten.

United could be waiting to see if they earn Champions League football next season, which could be known immediately after the final whistle has been blown on Sunday evening, before making a move for Sancho, or whoever else they have their eye on this summer to rejuvenate the clubs attacking line, midfield and possibly even the defence. Sancho made a total of 44 appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists. The Bundesliga club know the talent of the player, therefore the price they are willing to settle at. Could United end up signing the player for less than £100 million or will they be held to account. We shall see.

