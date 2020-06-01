Marcos Rojo likely to return to Manchester United after loan spell with Estudiantes – reports

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is likely to return to the Old Trafford club after his loan spell with Argentinian side, Estudiantes has expired, according to the manager of the club, Leandro Desabato. Rojo has made just nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this season, before leaving for Estudiantes on loan in January.

The 30-year-old has made just one appearance for Estudiantes, seemingly struggling with injury before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football in mid-March. Rojo made known his desire to remain in his native Argentina after his loan spell has expired, and the comments from his manager will no doubt be a blow for him to contend with. Rojo said:

“If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United’s management about the possibility of staying here for another six months. “I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few matches. I am completely recovered now, and fit to play once more.”

Rojo’s contract at United expires in the summer of 2021, meaning this summer he will be into his final year at the club, so when the transfer window eventually opens this summer, it would give United one chance to offload the player, receiving a transfer fee for his services. Although, like most new signings and contract renewals, there is the option for another year to be added at the club.

Estudiantes manager, Desabato, was speaking to Argentinian radio channel, Radio Late 931 which was reported by SportWitness with the manager confirming that after his loan spell has finished with the club, Rojo would return to United. United though would have the deciding factor as to whether the player could be loaned again. He said:

“We have to wait, but Rojo is likely to leave. The loan is due, and if Manchester do not want to continue loaning, it’s understandable.”

Solskjaer does not seem to rate Rojo much, playing him a total of 12 times since he was made the caretaker manager of United, being named as the next permanent manager of the club around four months later. Even with injury problems, the Argentinian was not really ahead of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, or Chris Smalling.

Like this: Like Loading...