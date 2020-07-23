Menu

Mason Greenwood tipped to break Premier League goalscoring record by Alan Shearer

July 23, 2020

Manchester United teenage sensation Mason Greenwood has been tipped to break records in the Premier League during his career at the Old Trafford club. The 18-year-old scored his 17th goal of the season as United equalised against West Ham United in the final league match of the season at the Theatre of Dreams on Wednesday evening. It allowed the player to continue a season which has been good for him. Back in August 2019, nobody would have though the player would have been this good.

The teenager made his 50th appearance for United against the Hammers, making a total of 46 appearances for the club this season and four last season. He has, so far, scored 17 goals and five assists, a total of 22 goal contributions this season making him involved in a goal, either scoring or assisting every 0.48 matches – which is a good ration at this stage of his career. The 18-year-old is clearly destined for great things in the future, as long as he continues to develop the way he has been doing.

The goal against the Hammer became his tenth goal in the Premier League this season, in 30 appearances. It has been suggested by The Sun that Greenwood will earn himself a new contract at United this summer which could be worth £40,000 per week, which is because of his rise through the ranks from the academy, performing on the world’s stage with such aplomb. It is good to see a player of Greenwood’s calibre come through the clubs academy. It is exciting to watch.

Alan Shearer, the holder of the record for the most Premier League goals – 260, has suggested that Greenwood could be the player to break that record, which has been held by the former Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker since the formation of the Premier League (1992/93 season) to the season he retired (2005/06 season). Only Wayne Rooney has come close to Shearer’s achievement, scoring 208 goals in the league. Speaking on Match of the Day and reported by The Sun, Shearer said:

“A potential superstar. I respect the power, he can do it with his left or right foot. He gets it away early and the goalkeepers have no chance.

“I think in 12 or 13 years time we could be talking about the Premier League record goalscorer.

“I know there’s so many things that can happen in your career but I think he’s that good. He’s 18 years of age, he’s going to get bigger, he’s going to get better.”

Granted, it is a premature thing to be saying but Shearer, just like anyone else, is entitled to his opinion on the matter. It shows that he clearly sees the instinctive ability of a striker in the 18-year-old and Greenwood should take this as a compliment. Greenwood has chalked ten goals in the league so far so will required 250 more in the Premier League alone to match Shearer’s record. The Newcastle legend suggested that in 12-13 years he could break the record, say it is 12 years, Greenwood would need to score around 21 goals a season in the league alone to break that record. That would be some achievement for the player.

