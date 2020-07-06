Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to challenge Ed Woodward in transfer market as he plots summer rebuild – reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently planning to challenge the clubs executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward this summer to spend big on the right targets to continue driving the club forward. United have seen a lot of improvement this season, currently on a 16-match unbeaten run.

United will need to bring in the right players this summer in order to mount a Premier League title challenge next season with Solskjaer seeking to take on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season. United have the right ingredients with the need for strengthening in the right places, which would drive the club forward.

In recent matches, United have scored 14 goals, conceding four and keeping two clean sheets since the restart and have seen brilliant performances from Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who has been the star of the show for the last two matches.

Over the past week, United have played twice, scored eight goals and conceded twice, beating Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 and Bournemouth 5-2, which was a exciting match at the Theatre of Dreams. It is stated that Solskjaer is always reminding Woodward that he needs further reinforcements with Jadon Sancho heavily linked to the club.

Some at the club might expect Solskjaer to work with the players he has, which are not going to carry United much further without additions. Greenwood’s improvement might be expected to continue and the Norwegian utilise him more, instead of brining in new big name players. However, Solskjaer sees things much differently.

The United manager might not be a push over with United seemingly reluctant to spend money this summer, which would be a good excuse for the Glazers to pocket more cash from the club, as if they have not already pocketed enough. Solskjaer, agreeing with Gary Neville on being a couple of players short, recently said:

“I don’t know how many points we’re behind the top two, but Gary (Neville)’s right – there’s definitely not going to be any complacency and thinking, ‘We’ve cracked it’ because we’ve got so much to do. “It’s an enjoyable journey. We can see improvements but, yes, we need to make one or two – or more – very good decisions. It’s going to be an important summer, definitely.”

