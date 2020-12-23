Ratings: Cavani and Martial score to knock Everton out of the Carabao Cup; another clean sheet for Henderson

Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, earning a place in the semi-final of the competition. It was a big first half for United, who could have scored multiple goals having more chances in the half. It took 88 minutes before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side found the back of the net with Edinson Cavani opening the scoring. Both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford had opportunities to double United’s lead, missing their chances but Anthony Martial scored the second goal at the death to secure the victory.
United started their second match of the season at Goodison Park on good stead, attacking from the very start of the match. Edinson Cavani was the first player to be praised for his thinking as he had many opportunities to carve a lead for United in the first 25 minutes of the match. United pushed Everton into their own half for much of the half, carving out chance after chance. Paul Pogba could have opened the scoring inside the first 30 minutes after an Alex Telles header found the Frenchman, who headed directly at the keeper as he could not get enough power on his effort on goal.
In the 37th minute of the match, Everton won a free-kick with Gylfi Sigurdsson stepping up to take it. He hit the target but Dean Henderson, who started once again in the Carabao Cup, made a great save to deny the midfielder, giving away a corner which United dealt with. It was a positive half, more so for United who had ten shots on goal, four of those on target and more than 60% of the ball, doing a lot more than their hosts with it. Everton had four shots on goal, three of which were on target. It was all still to play for in the fixture with both teams looking to find the back of the net in the second half.
Inside the first ten minutes of the second half, Richarlison seemed to be caught between both Eric Bailly, who was rising for the ball and Bruno Fernandes, who was protecting Bailly and the defence. Richarlison seemed to be winded and unable to continue and was then replaced by Bernard. Paul Pogba was booked in the 57th minute for a challenge, which looked like nothing in my opinion. United had a good chance through Fernandes in the 61st minute, but he was well off target and seemed annoyed with himself. Solskjaer was getting ready for a double substitution the 64th minute of the match with United wanting to win this match.
Solskjaer made his double substitution in the 67th minute with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial replacing Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood. United had a few opportunities after the substitutions to make the difference but with eight minutes of the match left, it was still 0-0 with both teams trying to do enough to get that elusive goal to win the game and put the winning team into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. Solskjaer made his final substitution in the 84th minute with Luke Shaw replacing Telles. United found the back of the net in the 88th minute of the match.
Edinson Cavani slotted home superbly after being played in by Martial with a great pass. The Uruguayan got his fourth goal for United effectively putting them into the semi-final of the competition with rivals Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Championship side Brentford. United did have a further chance in the five minutes of added time through both Fernandes and Rashford, but were unable to cement the victory. In the last minute of added time, Martial, played on by Rashford, scored the second goal of the match. It was a good fitness test for United and a better win after they found the back of the net.
Goals: Edinson Cavani 88′, Anthony Martial 90+6′
Assists: Anthony Martial 88′, Marcus Rashford 90+6′
Manchester United: Henderson; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles (Shaw 84′); Van de Beek (Rashford 67′), Matic, Pogba; Fernandes; Greenwood (Martial 67′), Cavani
Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Fosu-Mensah; Lingard, Fred
Bookings: Paul Pogba 57′, Axel Tuanzebe 90′, Luke Shaw 90+4′
Written by John Walker