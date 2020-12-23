Ratings: Cavani and Martial score to knock Everton out of the Carabao Cup; another clean sheet for Henderson

Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, earning a place in the semi-final of the competition. It was a big first half for United, who could have scored multiple goals having more chances in the half. It took 88 minutes before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side found the back of the net with Edinson Cavani opening the scoring. Both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford had opportunities to double United’s lead, missing their chances but Anthony Martial scored the second goal at the death to secure the victory.

United started their second match of the season at Goodison Park on good stead, attacking from the very start of the match. Edinson Cavani was the first player to be praised for his thinking as he had many opportunities to carve a lead for United in the first 25 minutes of the match. United pushed Everton into their own half for much of the half, carving out chance after chance. Paul Pogba could have opened the scoring inside the first 30 minutes after an Alex Telles header found the Frenchman, who headed directly at the keeper as he could not get enough power on his effort on goal.

In the 37th minute of the match, Everton won a free-kick with Gylfi Sigurdsson stepping up to take it. He hit the target but Dean Henderson, who started once again in the Carabao Cup, made a great save to deny the midfielder, giving away a corner which United dealt with. It was a positive half, more so for United who had ten shots on goal, four of those on target and more than 60% of the ball, doing a lot more than their hosts with it. Everton had four shots on goal, three of which were on target. It was all still to play for in the fixture with both teams looking to find the back of the net in the second half.

Inside the first ten minutes of the second half, Richarlison seemed to be caught between both Eric Bailly, who was rising for the ball and Bruno Fernandes, who was protecting Bailly and the defence. Richarlison seemed to be winded and unable to continue and was then replaced by Bernard. Paul Pogba was booked in the 57th minute for a challenge, which looked like nothing in my opinion. United had a good chance through Fernandes in the 61st minute, but he was well off target and seemed annoyed with himself. Solskjaer was getting ready for a double substitution the 64th minute of the match with United wanting to win this match.

Solskjaer made his double substitution in the 67th minute with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial replacing Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood. United had a few opportunities after the substitutions to make the difference but with eight minutes of the match left, it was still 0-0 with both teams trying to do enough to get that elusive goal to win the game and put the winning team into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. Solskjaer made his final substitution in the 84th minute with Luke Shaw replacing Telles. United found the back of the net in the 88th minute of the match.

Edinson Cavani slotted home superbly after being played in by Martial with a great pass. The Uruguayan got his fourth goal for United effectively putting them into the semi-final of the competition with rivals Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Championship side Brentford. United did have a further chance in the five minutes of added time through both Fernandes and Rashford, but were unable to cement the victory. In the last minute of added time, Martial, played on by Rashford, scored the second goal of the match. It was a good fitness test for United and a better win after they found the back of the net.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Made a great save to deny Sigurdsson in the first half of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 38 Axel Tuanzebe Broke forward a lot of the time in the opening stages of the match and even broke into the box but could not gather the ball to find an advantage. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly Looked to have been injured in the match after a collision with Richarlison in the second half, but he continued, which was a good sign after his injury record being dreadful at United. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Led the side well against Everton and did everything he could to keep the home side at bay in this Carabao Cup quarter-final clash. 1 2 3 4 5 27 Alex Telles His crossing of the ball is impeccable and an improvement on Shaw's efforts. The Brazilian continued to play well against Everton and saw a good free-kick sail over the crossbar. He was replaced by Shaw in the 84th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Started once again but despite United carving chances, especially in the opening stages of the match, the Dutchman just did not seem to get a mark on the match. He was replaced by Rashford in the 67th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Played well against Everton. There was nothing to write home about but he protected the defence, who kept another clean sheet in the Carabao Cup this season. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba Played well. His quick reaction with a header from a corner showed his reading of the game. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes He won't be happy with his misses on a frustrating night in Liverpool. He was once again one of the main players in the match, aiming to propel his side forward. He was very happy that Cavani scored in the 88th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood He was not perhaps the liveliest player on the pitch but he did what was needed against Everton. He was replaced by Martial in the 67th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Edinson Cavani Had many chances on goal and was perhaps unlucky to not score in the first 25 minutes of the match. He did find the back of the net in the 88th minute of the match, opening the scoring in the match and putting United ahead. It was a great finish too. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 9 Anthony Martial Replaced Greenwood 67'. Came on at add more attacking intent and will be thankful of the break he got by not starting. Scored United's second goal at the death, which secured the victory. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Replaced Van de Beek 67'. Came on like Martial at add more attacking intent and did just that. He got another assist for Martial's finish, making him one of the players to score and assist many goals this season (12 goals four assists). 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Replaced Telles 84'. Came on late in the game. Booked for a challenge. Did what he needed to do in the victory. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Edinson Cavani 88′, Anthony Martial 90+6′

Assists: Anthony Martial 88′, Marcus Rashford 90+6′

Manchester United: Henderson; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles (Shaw 84′); Van de Beek (Rashford 67′), Matic, Pogba; Fernandes; Greenwood (Martial 67′), Cavani

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Fosu-Mensah; Lingard, Fred

Bookings: Paul Pogba 57′, Axel Tuanzebe 90′, Luke Shaw 90+4′

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...