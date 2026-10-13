Confirmed XI: Baleba, Tielemans & Rashford start against Atletico Madrid; Will Carrick ease the pressure?

Manchester United return to UEFA Champions League action this evening when they are welcomed by Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, with the pressure continuing to grow on manager Michael Carrick.

United have endured a frustrating start to the 2026/27 campaign. Despite impressive victories over Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Sabah FK in Europe, consistency has proven elusive. Home defeats to Manchester City and Brighton, coupled with dropped points against Everton and Fulham, have left the Reds searching for momentum as the season begins to take shape.

That inconsistency has inevitably increased scrutiny on Carrick, who knows that results must improve quickly if United are to challenge on multiple fronts. While the club remain in contention domestically and in Europe, performances have come under the spotlight, making Tuesday’s encounter a significant test of character.

Standing in their way is an experienced Atletico Madrid side renowned for their organisation, defensive resilience and ability to thrive in high-pressure European fixtures. The Spanish giants have regularly troubled some of Europe’s biggest clubs and will arrive in Manchester believing they can secure a positive result.

For United, this feels like more than just a group-stage fixture. A strong performance and victory could reignite confidence, ease the pressure on Carrick and provide the spark needed to kickstart their season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Heaven;

Santos, Baleba;

Fernandes, Tielemans, Rashford;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Darlow, Mee; De Ligt, Maguire, Amass, Armer; Mount, T. Fletcher; Cunha, Zirkzee, Amad, Lacey

Atletico Madrid

Oblak;

Llorente, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo;

Simeone, Barrios, Cardozo, Baena;

Álvarez, Lee

Substitutes

Musso, Mendoza, Sorloth, Lookman, David, Ortiz, Pubill, Hjulmand, Le Normand, Lituba, Martinez, Castillo

Although Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have not met regularly in European competition, their encounters have produced memorable moments across two different eras. The clubs have faced each other four times in UEFA competitions, with Atletico holding the advantage.

Their first meetings came in the second round of the 1991/92 European Cup Winners’ Cup. Atletico seized control of the tie in Madrid, securing a commanding 3-0 victory thanks to two goals from Paulo Futre and another from Manolo at the Vicente Calderon.

A fortnight later, United attempted a comeback at Old Trafford. Mark Hughes gave Sir Alex Ferguson’s side an early lead, but former Germany international Bernd Schuster equalised in a 1-1 draw, sending Atletico through with a 4-1 aggregate success.

More than 30 years later, the clubs were reunited in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 during the 2021/22 campaign. The first leg in Madrid ended 1-1 after Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser cancelled out Joao Felix’s opener. Atletico then progressed at Old Trafford, where Renan Lodi’s header earned a 1-0 victory and a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

As a result, United are still searching for their first European victory over Atletico Madrid, making every meeting between the clubs another opportunity to rewrite history.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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