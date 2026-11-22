Few assignments in football are more daunting than a trip to Anfield, and that is the challenge awaiting Manchester United as they take on Liverpool in the Premier League. However, this encounter carries added significance as it marks the first match of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign at Old Trafford.

The Argentine inherits a difficult situation. United have endured a troubled start to the campaign, with poor results leaving the club well below the standards expected by supporters. Confidence has been damaged by disappointing performances, while inconsistency has plagued the team across both domestic and European competitions. The task facing Pochettino is not simply to improve results but to restore belief and identity to a squad that has struggled for momentum.

Anfield is hardly the ideal venue to begin that rebuild. Liverpool remain one of the Premier League’s strongest sides and possess the intensity, quality and attacking threat capable of punishing any lapses in concentration. For United, matching their rivals’ energy and commitment will be essential.

Pochettino’s immediate priority will be to organise a team that has lacked stability and resilience in recent weeks. Supporters will be looking for visible signs of progress, whether through tactical adjustments, improved intensity or a renewed fighting spirit.

While one match cannot transform a season, a positive result against Liverpool would provide an immediate lift and offer hope that a revival is possible under United’s new head coach.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Heaton, Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Mount, Santos, Zirkzee, Amad, Lacey

Liverpool

Alisson;

Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez;

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister;

Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola;

Isak

Substitutes

Mamardshvili, Gomez, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Munoz, Nyoni, McConnell, Chiesa, Koumas

Few fixtures capture the imagination quite like United versus Liverpool. The North West derby has been one of the Premier League’s defining rivalries, bringing together England’s two most successful clubs in countless high-stakes encounters.

Historically, United have enjoyed a slight advantage in Premier League meetings. Across 44 Premier League matches, United have won 20 times compared to Liverpool’s 13 victories, while 11 matches have ended level.

Many of the fixture’s most memorable moments have come during title races. During Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, United frequently got the better of their rivals, with players such as Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Cristiano Ronaldo producing decisive contributions in famous victories.

The rivalry has continued to deliver drama in recent years. Liverpool recorded emphatic victories, including a 5-0 win at Old Trafford in 2021 and a 7-0 triumph at Anfield in 2023, results that rank among the heaviest defeats in United’s Premier League history.

However, United have enjoyed notable successes of their own. The Reds won at Anfield in October 2025 and followed that by a thrilling 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in May 2026.

Whether competing for titles, European places or local bragging rights, United against Liverpool remains English football’s biggest rivalry, a fixture steeped in history, passion and unforgettable moments.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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