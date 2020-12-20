Ratings: McTominay and Fernandes scored braces, one each for Lindelof and James; McTominay MOTM in Leeds mauling

Manchester United beat Leeds United 6-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday evening. Scott McTominay scored a brace in the opening three minutes of the match with Bruno Fernandes also scoring a brace in either half of the match. Goals from Victor Lindelof and Daniel James ended the scoring for United, putting them third in the Premier League ahead of Everton. Leeds scored through Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas in both halves of the match, which was good play from them for both goals. United will face Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening at Goodison Park.
United recommenced their rivalry with Leeds on great fashion with Scott McTominay opening the scoring in the second minute of the match. United won the ball on the left through Bruno Fernandes, bringing it inside. The Leeds defence were sucked towards the Portuguese playmaker, leaving a huge gap. The ball was played across to McTominay who had enough time to pick his spot beating the Leeds goalkeeper putting United 1-0 up. McTominay then doubled United’s lead a minute later after Luke Shaw’s throw-in on the left with Anthony Martial holding Leeds off with the Scotland international breaking forward and putting United 2-0 up.
United were playing some great attacking football against their rivals from Yorkshire. In the 20th minute, United scored their third goal with Fernandes scoring his 12th goal of the season. Rodrigo’s pass strayed and Fred collected then slipped the ball into Martial, whose shot was blocked leaving Fernandes with a narrow gap to aim for goal. He beat the keeper giving United a 3-0 lead. Just 17 minutes later, United scored their fourth goal of the game through Victor Lindelof. Shaw’s corner was nodded into the box by Martial with the Iceman firing United 4-0 in calm fashion.
At the end of the first half though, Leeds got themselves back into the match well, sort of. The away side won a corner with Kalvin Phillips taking it and finding Liam Cooper, who was rising in the box. Cooper beat Fred and headed his first Premier League goal past David De Gea, who got a hand onto the ball but not enough to make the save. At the start of the second half, United had a great chance through Martial to put them 5-1 up but the Frenchman, who had a good first touch gf the ball, could not beat the keeper with a great opportunity. United should have put the game to bed.
United scored their fifth goal in the 66th minute through Daniel James, assisted by McTominay, who was the Man of the Match against Leeds. Marcus Rashford found the Welshman 20-yards out and his first touch took him past his man before slotting through the legs of the goalkeeper. It was a great finish by the Welshman, who has rewarded his manager for picking him against the club he could have joined. Four minutes later, United won a penalty which Fernandes slotted home, scoring his 13th goal of the season for the club. Leeds got another consolation through Stuart Dallas in the 73rd minute of the match.
Goals: Scott McTominay 2′, 3′, Bruno Fernandes 20′, 70′ penalty, Victor Lindelof 37′, Daniel James 66′; Liam Cooper 42′, Stuart Dallas 73′
Assists: Bruno Fernandes 2′, Anthony Martial 3′, 37′, Scott McTominay 66′; Raphina 42′, 73′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Telles 60′); Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes (Van de Beek 71′), Rashford (Cavani 71′); Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly; Pogba, Mata, Matic; Greenwood
Bookings: Daniel James 52′
Written by John Walker