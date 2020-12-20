Ratings: McTominay and Fernandes scored braces, one each for Lindelof and James; McTominay MOTM in Leeds mauling

Manchester United beat Leeds United 6-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday evening. Scott McTominay scored a brace in the opening three minutes of the match with Bruno Fernandes also scoring a brace in either half of the match. Goals from Victor Lindelof and Daniel James ended the scoring for United, putting them third in the Premier League ahead of Everton. Leeds scored through Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas in both halves of the match, which was good play from them for both goals. United will face Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening at Goodison Park.

United recommenced their rivalry with Leeds on great fashion with Scott McTominay opening the scoring in the second minute of the match. United won the ball on the left through Bruno Fernandes, bringing it inside. The Leeds defence were sucked towards the Portuguese playmaker, leaving a huge gap. The ball was played across to McTominay who had enough time to pick his spot beating the Leeds goalkeeper putting United 1-0 up. McTominay then doubled United’s lead a minute later after Luke Shaw’s throw-in on the left with Anthony Martial holding Leeds off with the Scotland international breaking forward and putting United 2-0 up.

United were playing some great attacking football against their rivals from Yorkshire. In the 20th minute, United scored their third goal with Fernandes scoring his 12th goal of the season. Rodrigo’s pass strayed and Fred collected then slipped the ball into Martial, whose shot was blocked leaving Fernandes with a narrow gap to aim for goal. He beat the keeper giving United a 3-0 lead. Just 17 minutes later, United scored their fourth goal of the game through Victor Lindelof. Shaw’s corner was nodded into the box by Martial with the Iceman firing United 4-0 in calm fashion.

At the end of the first half though, Leeds got themselves back into the match well, sort of. The away side won a corner with Kalvin Phillips taking it and finding Liam Cooper, who was rising in the box. Cooper beat Fred and headed his first Premier League goal past David De Gea, who got a hand onto the ball but not enough to make the save. At the start of the second half, United had a great chance through Martial to put them 5-1 up but the Frenchman, who had a good first touch gf the ball, could not beat the keeper with a great opportunity. United should have put the game to bed.

United scored their fifth goal in the 66th minute through Daniel James, assisted by McTominay, who was the Man of the Match against Leeds. Marcus Rashford found the Welshman 20-yards out and his first touch took him past his man before slotting through the legs of the goalkeeper. It was a great finish by the Welshman, who has rewarded his manager for picking him against the club he could have joined. Four minutes later, United won a penalty which Fernandes slotted home, scoring his 13th goal of the season for the club. Leeds got another consolation through Stuart Dallas in the 73rd minute of the match.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet against Leeds. United had their day at Old Trafford though, putting a cat amongst the pigeons, which was great to see. United conceded twice but scored six goals. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defended well and broke forward a lot of the time. Leeds did not really pressure United. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman defended well, when he needed to but also got forward, scoring his first goal of the season for the club. It was a good day for United. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Led the team well and they did play as a team against their rivals. It was a shame United did not keep a clean sheet but this is progress - they just need to maintain it. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back defended well and broke forward a lot of the time. His corner for Lindelof's goal was good, which found Martial, then the Iceman. He was replaced by Telles on the hour, which is good as it will keep both players fresh. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Did his job in midfield for United. He has started to find that form again which helps to make a difference in the team. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Man of the Match. His two goals in the first three minutes of the match were both superb. He also got an assist for James' goal, which put United 6-1 up with 24 minutes remaining. He came off late in the match with an injury, which could be worry. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Many were shocked when the Welshman started ahead of Greenwood today. The commentators said multiple times that James could have been played for Leeds. His positioning was good and his pace was lively. His goal was well deserved. He was booked for a dive, which was not a dive and therefore unfair. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The playmaker of this season. Two goals (one from the penalty spot) and an assist, just like McTominay. He was replaced in the 71st minute by Van de Beek. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford He had some involvement against Leeds but did not score or assist. He played his part but United had other plans against Leeds. He was replaced by Cavani in the 71st minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman got two assists but should have had at least one goal for United. He played well as United ran riot against their old rivals. This match will have aided his confidence though with Everton in the Carabao Cup on the horizon. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 27 Alex Telles Replaced Shaw 60'. Came on with 30 minutes to play and did what he needed to do. It is great to have an experienced left-back to rotate with Shaw. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Edinson Cavani Replaced Rashford 71'. Could have scored, but didn't. Played well and kept United attacking. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Replaced Fernandes 71'. Came on in place of the playmaker and kept United ticking over. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Scott McTominay 2′, 3′, Bruno Fernandes 20′, 70′ penalty, Victor Lindelof 37′, Daniel James 66′; Liam Cooper 42′, Stuart Dallas 73′

Assists: Bruno Fernandes 2′, Anthony Martial 3′, 37′, Scott McTominay 66′; Raphina 42′, 73′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Telles 60′); Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes (Van de Beek 71′), Rashford (Cavani 71′); Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly; Pogba, Mata, Matic; Greenwood

Bookings: Daniel James 52′

Written by John Walker

