Ratings: United have little to show for a Manchester derby draw. Creativity stuttered with City uninspiring

Manchester United draw 0-0 with Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening. It was the 183rd Manchester derby and a pretty uninspiring display of football from supposedly a team unable to string a few good performances together and another team managed by the genius of all things football. United had 11 shots on goal; two of those on target. City had nine shots; two of those on target. It was a poor result for both teams, who were seeking to propel themselves further up the table but a draw and a clean sheet will be the positives for both clubs. United will play Sheffield United on Thursday.

It was a pretty uninspiring first half for both sides in the first Manchester derby of the season. United had seven shots on goal with City having four – both teams having just one shot on target. This was not really a positive for either side, who would need to win here to put their season back on track. Neither team would benefit from a draw. Solskjaer’s side needed to get something from this match to overcome the fact that they have exited the Champions League this week, topping the group before the match with RB Leipzig and only needing a point from the match and losing 3-2, going 3-0 down before winning a penalty..

At the start of the second half, United seemed to win a penalty after Marcus Rashford was fouled in the box. Although, Rashford was offside on his run into the box. The referee gave a penalty but VAR ruled Rashford offside, so nothing was given. Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 74th minute of the match with Anthony Martial replacing Mason Greenwood. City had a good chance from a free-kick to get ahead but United’s wall dealt with the pressure and the danger from the set-piece. It seemed destined that this was going to be a 0-0 draw with neither side really getting a half decent chance to break the deadlock.

United face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Thursday evening, which starts the busy festive period where United will play every three days until the 29 December, then having a four day break before the first match of 2021. Solskjaer will be seeking to get his team ready for this bust festive period where they will hope to gain some ground in the league with all teams heading towards the half-way point of the Premier League season in January, which normally seems to show the teams that could break away in the race for the Premier League title. United have 20 points this season and could be seven points adrift of the top spot after the final matches are played on Sunday.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The goalkeeper did not really have much to do against the Noisy Neighbours. He seemed to be determined to keep his positioning and commanded his area. 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka He tackled well and did his job in a game which was boring and easy to lose concentration. 2 Victor Lindelof Stopped City with a find last-ditch tackle, which stopped the neighbours from scoring in the second half. Did what he needed to do for the rest of the match. 5 Harry Maguire Led his side to an uninspiring derby which resulted in a 0-0 draw. A clean sheet and a point are the only positives from the match. 23 Luke Shaw Seemed injured at one point in the match, but recovered. Got forward for much of the match and did his job, which is what you would expect anyway. 39 Scott McTominay Broke forward in the first half and could have found the back of the net. He seemed more determined than most to get something from the match, at least in the early stages. 17 Fred Looked to have suffered an injury in the opening five minutes of the match but recovered and completed the game for United. Good to see him back, even if his side were uninspiring throughout the match. 6 Paul Pogba Did well in a very lacklustre Manchester derby. He did what he needed to do in midfield but offered little to break through for United in their pursuit of an opening goal against a City side that could have been there for the taking. 18 Bruno Fernandes His first Manchester derby. Uninspiring to say the least. He tried to score some long-range efforts but was wide of the target. It's not an ideal result but it is a point for United. 11 Mason Greenwood The teenager was not really at the top of his game against City, but that said, not one player on the pitch seemed to be on top of their game. He got forward al lot of the time but there was no real end product for United. He was replaced by Martial in the 74th minute of the match. 10 Marcus Rashford Had a chance at the start of the second half and won a penalty after being fouled in the City box. He was offside and the penalty was scrapped by VAR. He got forward for much of the match but the chances were few and far between. Substitutes 9 Anthony Martial Replaced Greenwood 74'. Came on late in the game with United needing a goal to win the match. Granted he's not going to be fully up to speed, I thought his performance was poor and he offered little going forward.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Greenwood (Martial 74′), Rashford

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Telles; Mata, Matic, Van de Beek

Bookings: Harry Maguire 79′; Fernandinho 87′

Written by John Walker

