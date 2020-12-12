Ratings: United have little to show for a Manchester derby draw. Creativity stuttered with City uninspiring

Manchester United draw 0-0 with Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening. It was the 183rd Manchester derby and a pretty uninspiring display of football from supposedly a team unable to string a few good performances together and another team managed by the genius of all things football. United had 11 shots on goal; two of those on target. City had nine shots; two of those on target. It was a poor result for both teams, who were seeking to propel themselves further up the table but a draw and a clean sheet will be the positives for both clubs. United will play Sheffield United on Thursday.
It was a pretty uninspiring first half for both sides in the first Manchester derby of the season. United had seven shots on goal with City having four – both teams having just one shot on target. This was not really a positive for either side, who would need to win here to put their season back on track. Neither team would benefit from a draw. Solskjaer’s side needed to get something from this match to overcome the fact that they have exited the Champions League this week, topping the group before the match with RB Leipzig and only needing a point from the match and losing 3-2, going 3-0 down before winning a penalty..
At the start of the second half, United seemed to win a penalty after Marcus Rashford was fouled in the box. Although, Rashford was offside on his run into the box. The referee gave a penalty but VAR ruled Rashford offside, so nothing was given. Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 74th minute of the match with Anthony Martial replacing Mason Greenwood. City had a good chance from a free-kick to get ahead but United’s wall dealt with the pressure and the danger from the set-piece. It seemed destined that this was going to be a 0-0 draw with neither side really getting a half decent chance to break the deadlock.
United face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Thursday evening, which starts the busy festive period where United will play every three days until the 29 December, then having a four day break before the first match of 2021. Solskjaer will be seeking to get his team ready for this bust festive period where they will hope to gain some ground in the league with all teams heading towards the half-way point of the Premier League season in January, which normally seems to show the teams that could break away in the race for the Premier League title. United have 20 points this season and could be seven points adrift of the top spot after the final matches are played on Sunday.
Goals:
Assists:
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Greenwood (Martial 74′), Rashford
Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Telles; Mata, Matic, Van de Beek
Bookings: Harry Maguire 79′; Fernandinho 87′
Written by John Walker