Review & Ratings: United endure dire 0-0 draw with Wolves; no shots on target, no creativity, hunger, desire, or determination

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup at the Molineux. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lacked creativity, desire, hunger and determination during the game and clearly needs additions in the squad this month. The match will be replayed at Old Trafford at a date yet to be arranged to find the winner of this match for the fourth round.

United started the game well as did Wolves. There was little to write home about with few real chances on goal in the first half. United maybe should have had a penalty after Brandon Williams was taken out in the box but neither the referee or VAR gave anything – if it was Mohamed Salah, perhaps it might have been different. The first half ended 0-0 with United having slightly more possession but a lot more to do.

Solskjaer made three changes in the second half as United looked to have a successful shot on goal. Fred replaced Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford replaced Daniel James. Rashford had the best chance of the game for United seconds after setting foot on the pitch, hitting the crossbar. Around 12 minutes later, Diogo Dalot made his first appearance for the first team this season, replacing Tahith Chong.

Manchester United 22 Sergio Romero The Argentinian had little to do against Wolves in the FA Cup. There was a period in the game where it seemed he could not continue, but he soon recovered, making a few good saves in the game. Conceded late in the game but the goal came off the arm and was promptly disallowed. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Ashley Young The veteran winger-cum-fullback played well at times against Wolves. He was booked in the latter stages of the match and was perhaps lucky to not have been booked earlier in the game. United lacked massively, which should have given clues to the hierarchy of the club as we are in another transfer window. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Swede played well at times with Wolves not threatening as much as they could. He put in good block in late in the game to stop Wolves from scoring. He was also named the Man of the Match by BT Sport. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The England defender did not look like he could complete the match in the firth half with Jones seemingly getting ready to come on during the break. However, the change never happened and Maguire plodded on through the match. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams The left-back should be first choice at the club. He gave Traore what for in his position, something Shaw would not have done against the winger. Could have won a penalty for United in the first half but nothing was given by the referee or VAR. Williams tried to get between everything when defending in his own final third. That was good to see. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira With Fred rested, Pereira was tasked to run the midfield with Matic. There was little creativity from him or anyone else and United lacked inspiration to provide anything which could become a goal until Rashford was brought on. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The veteran midfielder held his own against Wolves. There was little creativity in the game and little to write home about. United kept a clean sheet and will take the game to Old Trafford. 1 2 3 4 5 44 Tahith Chong The Dutch winger did not have the best of games, but has not played for a good few weeks. He tried to get forward and create but United were not good enough in the advanced areas, having no shots on target during his appearance. Before he was replaced, Chong stole the ball, stopping a Wolves attack, which was a good action in the game from him. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata The veteran Spanish midfielder got involved in the game, however, at the time of his departure in the 70th minute of the match, United did not have a shot on target. There was a lack of impetus, urgency or hunger to score a goal, let alone get one on target. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James The Welsh winger played well against Wolves although United's attack was lame, not getting a single shot on target throughout his appearance, which was not his fault. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The young forward should have had more of an impact in this game but United were poor throughout. Not a lot was created during the game and United did not have a single shot on target. Given creativity, Greenwood would be pouncing on those balls and aiming to score. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 17 Fred Replaced Mata 70'. United needed something in midfield late in the game as there was little happening to get United the upper hand. Fred was involved from his introduction, partnering Matic. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Replaced James 70'. Came on to help United get something from the game. Straight away he threatened on goal, hitting the crossbar. Rashford had another chance in the second half, however, it came to nothing. 1 2 3 4 5 20 Diogo Dalot Replaced Chong 82'. The young Portuguese defender played well and it was good to see him back after a long spell on the sidelines. He was unable to provide anything as United weathered the storm from Wolves. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: N/A

Assists: N/A

Manchester United: Romero; Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pereira, Matic; Chong (Dalot 82′), Mata (Fred 70′), James (Rashford 70′); Greenwood

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Gomes

Bookings: Romain Saiss 57′, Max Kilman 72′, Joao Moutinho 90+4′; Ashley Young 86′

Like this: Like Loading...