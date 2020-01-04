Review & Ratings: United endure dire 0-0 draw with Wolves; no shots on target, no creativity, hunger, desire, or determination

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup at the Molineux. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lacked creativity, desire, hunger and determination during the game and clearly needs additions in the squad this month. The match will be replayed at Old Trafford at a date yet to be arranged to find the winner of this match for the fourth round.
United started the game well as did Wolves. There was little to write home about with few real chances on goal in the first half. United maybe should have had a penalty after Brandon Williams was taken out in the box but neither the referee or VAR gave anything – if it was Mohamed Salah, perhaps it might have been different. The first half ended 0-0 with United having slightly more possession but a lot more to do.
Solskjaer made three changes in the second half as United looked to have a successful shot on goal. Fred replaced Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford replaced Daniel James. Rashford had the best chance of the game for United seconds after setting foot on the pitch, hitting the crossbar. Around 12 minutes later, Diogo Dalot made his first appearance for the first team this season, replacing Tahith Chong.
Goals: N/A
Assists: N/A
Manchester United: Romero; Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pereira, Matic; Chong (Dalot 82′), Mata (Fred 70′), James (Rashford 70′); Greenwood
Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Gomes
Bookings: Romain Saiss 57′, Max Kilman 72′, Joao Moutinho 90+4′; Ashley Young 86′