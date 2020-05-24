Schalke 04 winger not thinking about being linked with Manchester United, wanting to concentrate on season instead

Manchester United target Rabbi Matondo has insisted that he is not thinking about speculation linking him to the Old Trafford club this summer, instead knuckling down to help his club, Schalke 04 to finish on a high. However, that came after the Welsh international started for the club in a match they lost 3-0 at the hands of Augsburg.

The former Manchester City academy player was linked to United in the past few weeks, presumably as a much cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho, who may or may not be a Red Devil in the summer. The player only signed for the Gelsenkirchen club since January 2019. Speaking about United’s attention, he said:

“I am concentrating on Schalke. I still have to achieve my goals for Schalke. “I am just concentrating on that and we just see how things go, but for now I am just focused on Schalke. “Hopefully I can get into the team and help them climb up the table.”

Schalke were originally seeking to return to the UEFA Champions League this season, but their recent form, being beaten by Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg in the last two match weeks has dented their hopes with the club falling to eighth in the Bundesliga. They will face Fortuna Düsseldorf on Wednesday evening, seeking a return to winning ways.

David Wagner’s side might need a miracle to get into the top four of the Bundesliga this season with them lying 16 points adrift of fourth placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen and with seven matches remaining this season, and 21 points still available, it could be a matter of weeks before top four is an impossibility this season. Matondo continued by saying:

“I haven’t really thought about it like that [a Premier League move]. “I just want to do well at Schalke and give back what they have invested into me. “I just want to give my all and then whatever happens in the future happens. Never say never.”

The 19-year-old Welsh international has a contract at the Gelsenkirchen that will run until the summer of 2023, meaning the club will be seeking a fee higher than that of the deal which took him to Germany, presumably to be around £11 million, including add-ons. However, he has had little experience and still needs to show his worth on the pitch.

This season, Matondo has made just 15 appearances, playing in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. He has scored one goal in total with the jury on his future still being out. making United’s interest a risk more than anything. However, Ryan Giggs has capped the teenager for Wales, meaning the insight from United’s former winger could be glowing.

It will soon be known what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seeking this summer. However, looking at the state of the squad, which is better than when he started, he will need a striker, a right-winger and maybe a central midfielder. The club are also being linked to central defenders, which suggests one might also be in the offing, is one or two leave the club.

Like this: Like Loading...