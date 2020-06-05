Valencia star Ferran Torres responds to Premier League links with Manchester United and Liverpool interested

Valencia winger Ferran Torres has seemingly poured cold water on the reports linking the player with an exit from the La Liga club this summer. Torres, 20 was linked to Manchester United and Liverpool with other clubs around Europe reportedly interested in the player. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to sign a winger this summer.

Jadon Sancho is obviously the number one choice for the right-wing position at the club, which has been a problem area for some time. However, the club, and all clubs, will need to prepare a list of other players suited for that position in case their first choice target is not attainable during the summer transfer window.

It would seem that Torres could well have been a secondary option, although lots of players who play in that position have already been linked to the Old Trafford club. Torres has become a key player for Valencia and when La Liga resumes later this month, he will be seeking to help turn the clubs fortunes around.

Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have also been tracking the player, presumably weighing up a move this summer. However, the player’s comments might suggest that any move could be out of the question this summer and possible beyond that. The player has a £90 million release clause and recently, speaking to Club del Deportista, said:

“For young people, La Liga is the best league there is. It is helping me a lot and I am learning all the time. “I think I have settled in Valencia and in the division. Things are going well for me even though the team is on a bad streak, although we think we are going to turn it around.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Valencia were on a poor run in La Liga, winning just two of their previous seven matches, and the player along with his teammates will be seeking to overcome that before the end of the season. As he seems happy at the club, it could be difficult to prise him away. It is interesting that Dortmund are tracking him though.

