Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong to leave; he wants to stay after being owed £17 million in wages

This protracted transfer is reaching the end now - either he signs for United or stays at Barcelona

14 July 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong to leave; he wants to stay after being owed £17 million in wages

Barcelona have reportedly told Frenkie de Jong that they need him to leave the Catalan club this summer after they agreed a fee of £63 million with Manchester United, according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail. There is an additional £8.5 million in add-ons agreed in the prospective deal.

De Jong, 25, is currently in a stand off with Barcelona due to the £17 million in deferred wages still owed to the player, which obviously needs to be paid before the player departs the club this summer, if that is what happens. You cannot blame him for standing tough on that.

Barcelona will need De Jong to leave the club this summer in order to register new players with a deal being struck for Raphinha of Leeds United. The Catalan club also want to sign Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Jules Kounde of Sevilla.

United’s chief executive officer Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough were in the Catalan city on Monday with an aim to agree a deal to sign the 25-year-old Netherlands international, which has been done – at least with his club.

It is suggested that personal terms will need to be agreed, which are going to be the trigger point in a potential deal to sign the midfielder. Erik ten Hag reportedly describes the player as the conductor of the orchestra seemingly putting him central to his plans for the Old Trafford club.

De Jong was reporter told earlier this week that he would need to take a considerable pay cut on his £5 million a year wages or leave – with seems to be the solution that the club wants. It has been reported by Marçal Lorente that De Jong will not be going on the USA tour with Barcelona.

Victor Lozano Nieto has also reported that Barcelona have told the Netherlands midfielder that he must leave the club this summer and Víctor Navarro has stated that there is ‘absolute pressure’ from Barcelona to get him to join United this summer.

If that did not happen, the Catalan club would not be able to register some of the players that they want to sign this summer. That would lead to resentment from the hierarchy of the club and both his teammates and the players potentially wanting to join Barcelona.

One player could bring the curtains down so to speak. Perhaps the 25-year-old is holding his position to ensure that he gets the money that he is owed from deferring his wages during the coronavirus pandemic? If he is owed the money, Barcelona should be made to pay it to him.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1632 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Mason Greenwood was offered life-changing monetary terms to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus – reports

8 July 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Mason Greenwood was offered life-changing monetary terms to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus – reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was apparently offered a life-changing sum of money to sign for Juventus, joining former United winger Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, according to reports. The 18-year-old has risen to the […]

First Team

Manchester United hope to start a bidding war so they can sell Marcos Rojo this summer – reports

23 May 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United hope to start a bidding war so they can sell Marcos Rojo this summer – reports

Manchester United are apparently hoping to start a bidding war between Argentinian clubs Boca Juniors and Estudiantes in order to sell £12 million rated defender Marcos Rojo, according to reports. The Argentinian left the club […]

Feature

Ratings: 0-0 stalemate against Arsenal keeps United undefeated on the road but with many questions needing answers

30 January 2021 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Ratings: 0-0 stalemate against Arsenal keeps United undefeated on the road but with many questions needing answers

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the stronger team with Arsenal suffering with a few injuries. It was a game of […]