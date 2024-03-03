Confirmed XI: 4-3-3 – Rashford, Fernandes & Garnacho lead the attack against City; Lindelof at left-back; Collyer, Ogunneye & Kambwala on the bench

Manchester United travel across the City of Manchester to face Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon. This is going to be one of the biggest matches of United’s season and will be a defining point for Erik ten Hag.

United have been good since the turn of 2024 but lost to Fulham last weekend with a pathetic display at Old Trafford which should have been so much different. It is starting to show that United will need a big clearcut in the summer as many players are culpable to the problems.

City will be relishing this clash with cross city rivals United as they still do not seem likely to mount a challenge against them, which really brings the sadness out. United have spent hundreds of millions on players but the gulf between the two is much larger and getting bigger.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof;

Mainoo, Casemiro, McTominay;

Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho;

Substitutes

Bayindir; Kambwala, Ogunneye; Amrabat, Eriksen, Collyer; Amad, Antony

Manchester City

Ederson;

Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake;

Rodri, Bernardo;

Foden, De Bruyne, Doku;

Haaland

Substitutes

Ortega; Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis; Kovacic, Gomes, Nunes, Bobb; Alvarez

United are a team that have overall a poor season exiting the UEFA Champions League at the group stages and the Carabao Cup in the early stages as the holders before Liverpool lifted the cup last weekend. United are struggling in the Premier League too.

This is going to see City pile on the pressure and push Liverpool at the top off the league to try and retain the Premier League title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the Merseyside club. United will need to stand up and fight but with this team, the opposite is more likely.

United used to have passion against rivals like City but that has long gone. With a fully fit squad, United could have challenged the treble winners but it would seem like United will arrive, roll over and hand victory to City – but I would like to see them hold their own and grab some points.

Written by Paul