Confirmed XI: Atletico v United – Ronaldo, Sancho, Fernandes, Varane and Pogba start in Spain

The biggest match of the season so far for this squad - Come on United!

23 February 2022 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Atletico v United – Ronaldo, Sancho, Fernandes, Varane and Pogba start in Spain
MacFinder

Manchester United return to UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday evening as they travel to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid in the round of 16 first leg match. United will be seeking to reach the quarter finals this season.

Gone are the away goals in the competition this season, so there will be no main advantage with the second leg tie being played at Old Trafford, so 180 minutes of football should decide the winner of this tie, although extra time and penalties could be a decider, if needed.

Ralf Rangnick’s side kept their form against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, scoring two goals before the end of the first half, but collapsing in the opening ten minutes of the second half, before finding the lead again, then a fourth goal.

United will need to show this same mentality against Atletico Madrid to earn their place in the draw for the quarter final stage of the competition, which is not going to be an easy feat. This is United’s only chance for silverware this season and it could be a slim chance at that.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw;

Fernandes, Fred, Pogba;

Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Substitutes:

Heaton, Henderson; Bailly, Jones, Dalot, Telles, Wan-Bissaka; Mata, Lingard, Matic, Hannibal; Elanga

Atletico Madrid:

Oblak;

Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo;

Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi;

Correa, Felix

Substitutes:

Lecomte, Christian, De Paul, Griezmann, Suarez, Lemar, Felipe, Hermoso, Serrano

United and Atletico have met twice in European competition. United have failed to beat their Spanish opposition in those matches, losing 3-0 in the UEFA Cup Winner’s Cup second round first leg in Madrid, drawing 1-1 in the second leg at Old Trafford.

United have scored just one goal, conceding four and keeping no clean sheets. Atletico have scored four goals, conceded one, keeping one clean sheet. That was back in 1991 and it is a surprise that the two teams had not met since then. This will be David De Gea’s first trip to his former club.

Quinton Fortune, Diego Forlan, Radamel Falcao and David De Gea are the only four players to have played for both United and Atletico. Just two of those players were transfers between the two clubs, the others had transferred to/from United and Atletico from elsewhere.

In the summer of 1999, Fortune signed for United from Atletico for £1.5 million. In the summer of 2011, De Gea signed for United for £18.9 million. Forlan played for United from 2002-04, signing for Atletico from 2007-11. Falcao played for Atletico from 2011-13 and United from 2014-15.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1438 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Coronavirus has given Manchester United a chance to land teenage target with Real Madrid missing out – reports

9 May 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Coronavirus has given Manchester United a chance to land teenage target with Real Madrid missing out – reports

Manchester United could steal Eduardo Camavinga from under the noses of Real Madrid because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. It is suggested that the virus being prevalent at this moment in time could […]

First Team

Odion Ighalo to remain at Manchester United until January 2021, which could solve some problems – reports

31 May 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Odion Ighalo to remain at Manchester United until January 2021, which could solve some problems – reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a loan extension for Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo with the player apparently remaining at the Old Trafford club until the end of January 2021. It was expected that the striker […]

Feature

Manchester United to play 4-3-3 against Astana with Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Harry Maguire all playing?

17 September 2019 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Manchester United to play 4-3-3 against Astana with Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Harry Maguire all playing?

Manchester United will open their UEFA Europa League season against FC Astana at Old Trafford on Thursday evening. The Kazakhstani side will endure a 6,000 mile round trip for the match, which United will do […]