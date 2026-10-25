Confirmed XI: Baleba, Tielemans & Mbeumo start against Bournemouth; Cunha benched

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford, knowing that victory is becoming increasingly important for both their season and manager Michael Carrick.

The atmosphere around Old Trafford has become increasingly tense following a difficult start to the campaign. United arrive on the back of a seven-match winless run in all competitions, a sequence that was extended by a damaging 4-1 defeat to Como in the UEFA Champions League. The result has intensified scrutiny on Carrick, whose position is reportedly under growing pressure as the club searches for answers to its poor form

Carrick has remained defiant, insisting he is the right man to lead United forward, but there is a widespread feeling that the Bournemouth match could prove pivotal in determining the direction of his tenure. Club officials are said to be concerned by the team’s performances, while recent public criticism and growing frustration have only added to the sense of urgency surrounding the fixture.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, arrive with renewed confidence after recent positive results and will sense an opportunity against a United side struggling for momentum. With pressure mounting and patience being tested, Carrick desperately needs a response from his players. For United, three points would not solve every problem, but it could provide a vital lift and ease some of the pressure that currently hangs over Old Trafford.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Heaven;

Baleba, Santos;

Amad, Tielemans, Mount;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Darlow, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Fernandes, T. Fletcher, Cunha, Lacey, Zirkzee

Bournemouth

Petrovic;

Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert;

Adams, Cook;

Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier;

Evanilson

Substitutes

Manchester United and Bournemouth first met in the Premier League during the 2015/16 season following the Cherries’ promotion to the top flight. While United initially dominated the fixture, the rivalry has become considerably more competitive in recent years.

One of the most memorable meetings came in May 2016 when Bournemouth secured a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in the clubs’ first Premier League encounter in Manchester. It was a landmark result for the south coast club and demonstrated their ability to compete with the division’s biggest sides.

United enjoyed a number of convincing victories during the following years, including a 5-2 success behind closed doors in July 2020 and a 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford in 2022. However, Bournemouth have increasingly proved to be difficult opponents.

More recently, the Cherries have enjoyed notable success against the Reds. They claimed impressive victories at Old Trafford and have frustrated United with a series of draws. Indeed, Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with United, highlighting how the balance of the fixture has shifted in recent seasons.

As the clubs prepare to meet again, history suggests there is little room for complacency. While United remain the bigger club in terms of stature and honours, Bournemouth have developed a reputation as one of their most awkward Premier League opponents, ensuring every meeting is approached with caution and respect.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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