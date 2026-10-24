Looking Back: Manchester United vs Bournemouth – Goals, Shocks and Drama

Manchester United’s Premier League rivalry with Bournemouth may not carry the history of clashes against Liverpool, Arsenal or Leeds United, but meetings between the two clubs have often produced plenty of goals, drama and memorable moments.

Since Bournemouth’s first Premier League season in 2015-16, the Cherries have enjoyed some famous results against United, while the Reds have also delivered several emphatic victories of their own.

Here are some of the standout Premier League encounters between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United (May 2016)

The first Premier League meeting between the clubs came under unusual circumstances.

Originally scheduled for the final day of the season, the match was postponed due to a security alert at Old Trafford and played two days later at the Vitality Stadium.

Having already secured the FA Cup and looking to finish the campaign strongly, Louis van Gaal’s side claimed victory thanks to goals from Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford.

While the game itself was not a classic, it marked the beginning of Bournemouth’s Premier League story against United and saw a teenage Rashford continue his remarkable breakthrough season.

Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth (July 2020)

One of the most entertaining matches between the sides arrived behind closed doors during the Covid-19-affected season.

Bournemouth stunned Old Trafford by taking an early lead through Junior Stanislas, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side responded in emphatic fashion.

Mason Greenwood scored twice, Bruno Fernandes showcased his creativity, Anthony Martial found the net and Marcus Rashford converted from the penalty spot as United powered to a 5-2 victory.

The match highlighted the attacking potential of Solskjaer’s emerging team, with Greenwood in particular producing one of the standout performances of his young career.

Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth (January 2023)

Just weeks earlier, Bournemouth had visited Old Trafford and found a United side building momentum under Ten Hag.

Casemiro opened the scoring with a clever finish before Luke Shaw doubled the advantage and Marcus Rashford completed the victory late on.

While the scoreline appeared comfortable, it showcased the growing confidence of a United team that would later lift the Carabao Cup and secure Champions League football.

For supporters, it felt like another step forward in Ten Hag’s rebuilding project.

Manchester United 1-0 Bournemouth (May 2023)

Not every memorable fixture is packed with goals.

In the race for Champions League qualification during Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge, United travelled to the south coast knowing the importance of three points.

Casemiro delivered the decisive moment, brilliantly volleying home Christian Eriksen’s cross in the first half.

United controlled large spells of the contest and secured a valuable victory on their way to a top-four finish, with Casemiro’s goal remaining one of the Brazilian’s finest in a United shirt.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United (April 2024)

One of the most dramatic recent meetings came at the Vitality Stadium.

United twice came from behind to earn a point in an entertaining encounter.

Bruno Fernandes proved the hero, scoring both goals for Erik ten Hag’s side, including a penalty to rescue a draw after Bournemouth had threatened to secure all three points.

The end-to-end nature of the contest reflected how competitive this fixture had become, with Bournemouth demonstrating they were no longer intimidated by one of the Premier League’s traditional giants.

Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth (December 2023)

One of Bournemouth’s greatest Premier League performances arrived at Old Trafford.

The visitors produced a disciplined and clinical display to record a stunning 3-0 victory, earning a second consecutive league win at the Theatre of Dreams.

For United supporters it was a frustrating afternoon, but for Bournemouth it represented another landmark result and underlined the progress the club had made since reaching the Premier League less than a decade earlier.

Manchester United 4-4 Bournemouth (December 2025)

One of the most unforgettable meetings between Manchester United and Bournemouth came in December 2025, when the sides played out a remarkable 4-4 draw at Old Trafford. United twice held the lead through goals from Amad Diallo and Casemiro, but Bournemouth responded strongly after the break to move in front.

Erik ten Hag’s side then produced a dramatic turnaround of their own, with Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha scoring within two minutes to make it 4-3. However, Bournemouth refused to give up and equalised through Junior Kroupi late on.

With eight different goal scorers and chances at both ends until the final whistle, it was one of the most entertaining Premier League matches of the season.

A Fixture Full of Goals

Although Manchester United and Bournemouth do not share a traditional rivalry, their Premier League meetings have often been entertaining.

From Marcus Rashford’s breakthrough years to Mason Greenwood’s goalscoring exploits, from Casemiro’s moments of quality to Bournemouth’s memorable victories at Old Trafford, the fixture has provided plenty of talking points.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the matchup is its unpredictability. United have produced dominant victories, Bournemouth have pulled off famous shocks, and supporters have rarely been short of entertainment when the two clubs meet.

As Bournemouth continue to establish themselves as a Premier League force, there is every chance that more memorable chapters will be added to this fixture in the years ahead.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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