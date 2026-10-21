Confirmed XI: De Ligt, Fernandes, Cunha & Mbeumo start against Como; Lacey & Thompson on the bench

Manchester United continue their UEFA Champions League campaign with a challenging trip to face Como at the picturesque Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia this evening. The match marks the first competitive meeting between the two clubs and presents another important examination for Michael Carrick’s side.

United travel to Italy in difficult form, having endured a six-match winless run across all competitions. A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League outing was followed by a 1-1 Premier League draw against Leeds United, increasing the scrutiny on Carrick as he searches for the consistency needed to revive the campaign.

Como, managed by former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Cesc Fàbregas, have impressed both domestically and in Europe. The Italian side head into the contest on the back of a 3-1 Serie A victory over Fiorentina and have already shown their quality on the continental stage, recording a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig earlier in the competition.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Como, the encounter promises to be one of the most unique away trips in United’s European history. However, the visitors will be focused solely on claiming three valuable points and reigniting their Champions League campaign.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Maguire, De Ligt, Dalot;

Santos, Tielemans;

Fernandes, Mount, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Darlow, Heaton; Amass, Armer, Kamason; Baleba, T. Fletcher, J.Fletcher; Zirkzee, Amad, Lacey, Thompson

Como

Butez;

Couto, Ramón, Kempf, Valle;

Perrone, Da Cunha;

Baturina, Nico Paz, Milla;

Douvikas

Substitutes

Ginelli, Sanchez, Smolcic, Kaiki, Dossena, Caqueret, Ricci, Liberali

Manchester United have experienced some of the most dramatic moments in their European history on Italian soil, facing many of Serie A’s biggest clubs in unforgettable UEFA contests.

One of the most famous came in April 1999 when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side earned a crucial 1-1 draw against Juventus in Turin before completing a remarkable comeback from two goals down in the second leg to reach the Champions League final and continue their Treble-winning journey.

United returned to Italy regularly during their years as European contenders. Victories over Roma, including a 2-0 success in the Italian capital in 2007, helped establish the Reds as one of Europe’s dominant forces. Encounters with AC Milan also produced memorable battles, with Wayne Rooney inspiring a famous 3-2 victory at the San Siro in 2010.

There have been disappointments as well. Defeats to Juventus, Inter Milan and, more recently, Atletico Madrid’s conquerors in European competition have demonstrated just how difficult away trips to southern Europe can be.

From the Stadio delle Alpi and San Siro to the Olimpico, United’s visits to Italy have often carried enormous significance. As the Reds prepare to take on Como at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, they do so knowing that some of the club’s most iconic European memories have been created on Italian soil.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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